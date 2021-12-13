Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that due to rising COVID-19 rates statewide, masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

This measure is effective December 13, 2021 until January 15, 2022, after which the state will re-evaluate based on current conditions.

Officials from the governor’s office say, since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% and hospitalizations have increased by 29%. New York recorded more than 68,000 positive tests for the virus in the seven-day period that ended Wednesday — the most in any seven-day stretch since the start of February.

A violation of any provision of this measure is subject to all civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation. According to the governor, the respective business would face the fine for a violation, not an individual for not wearing a mask.

Local health departments are being asked to enforce these requirements, officials from the governor’s office say.

A 25-year-old resident was pronounced dead at Strong Hospital following a fatal shooting around the upper 200 block of Campbell Street Sunday.

According to authorities, the victim was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries a short period of time after his arrival.

Investigators say around the same time the victim was taken to the hospital, officers responded to the area of the School No. 17 playground around 6:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. Police say the victim was involved in an argument with an unknown individual near the playground when he was shot.

The shooting marks the city’s 80 homicide, making this the deadliest year in Rochester history.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Monday said according to a new study, homicides are up 126% over the past five years, (and compared to last year, a 67% jump).

Rochester police officials say a 15-year-old was arrested overnight following an investigation into a gunpoint carjacking and a brief police chase.

Authorities say officers responded to Conkey Avenue for the report of a gunpoint carjacking just before midnight. Officials say as officers were investigating, they relayed the description of the victim’s to officers throughout the city.

Police say around 12:07 a.m., Rochester police heard gunshots coming from the area of Glenwood Avenue, along with a SpotShotter activation for that area.

Shortly thereafter, police say, an officer found himself behind the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a brief pursuit on the west side of the city.

Police say the pursuit ended on Jay Street after the driver, and the sole occupant of the vehicle, fled on foot.

That driver, a 15-year-old male city resident, was taken into custody with the assistance of a police K9. Police say the teen was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for a dog bite, and was subsequently treated and released.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Still without power, two schools in the Greece Central School District will close Monday due to widespread outages caused by battering winds that hit the Rochester region Saturday.

District officials say Greece Olympia School and Autumn Lane Elementary School remain without power and therefore, will be closed Monday. District officials say all other Greece schools will be open as normal Monday.

Kendall schools will be closed tomorrow due to power outage! Stay safe everyone — Nicholas Picardo (@KendallAthleti1) December 12, 2021

Still without power, the Kendall Central School District is also closed Monday.

Residents across the region are still feeling the impact of Saturday’s High Wind Warnings, responsible for cutting power to more than 40,000 residencies in the area.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, nearly 8,000 RG&E customers remained without power.

Severe winds caused power outages for over 40,000 RGE customers in the region Saturday. Monroe County has since lifted a travel advisory, but still urge motorists to be cautious.

High Wind Warnings were in effect for much of the region for gusts expected to peak between 60-70 mph. According to the National Weather Service, Batavia recorded a peak wind speed of 74 mph.

As of 10 p.m. Saturday, 38,257 Rochester Gas and Electric customers had lost power due to high winds. According to RGE, most of the outages were west of the Genesee — areas like Chili, Gates and Greece.

New York Weather Authority was reporting that North Chili was affected the worst. The area did have over 3,000 residencies without power.

Josh Allen put together an amazing performance despite playing much of the game with a leg injury.

Allen threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 109 yards and a TD in the Buffalo Bills’ 33-27 overtime loss to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarterback drew more attention postgame when he came into his media session wearing a walking boot on his left foot. He doesn’t think the injury is going to be a big deal.

Allen is scheduled to undergo tests on Monday

A change of uniforms hasn’t affected Tom Brady’s mastery of the Bills.

The 44-year-old quarterback beat his former AFC East rivals for the 10th straight time Sunday, becoming the NFL’s all-time completions leader and throwing his 700th touchdown pass for the winning score in Tampa Bay’s 33-27 overtime victory. The Buccaneers are on the brink of their first division title in 14 years.

In his first game against the Bills since moving to Tampa Bay in 2020, Brady threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also scored on a quarterback sneak set up by the 7,143rd completion of an unmatched 22-year career that includes seven Super Bowl titles.

The Bucs (10-3) won it on Breshad Perriman’s 58-yard catch-and-run with 5:31 left in OT — the 700th TD pass of Brady’s career, including playoffs.

As we pick up the pieces left from strong winds over the weekend, full sunshine will greet the region Monday. Temperatures run well above average today with highs in the upper 40s.

Winds remain breezy with gusts 20-30 mph at times through morning. An approaching warm front will merely bring an increase in cloud cover and milder overnight temperatures in the upper 30s. We then start off the new week on a continued sunny note. It’s a sunglasses worthy day with dry skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures continue to run above average this week with highs in the mid to upper 40s through Tuesday as a large ridge of high pressure builds across the northeast U.S. This keeps out weather quiet ahead of our next system. Clouds increase late Tuesday night before our next chance for occasional showers move in Wednesday. This second warm front will not only provide better rain chances that are umbrella worthy at times, but will boost our temperatures into the 50s.

More rain along a cold front moves in Thursday with highs near 60° before cooler air returns in the form of 30s and 40s by next weekend along with rain and snow showers.