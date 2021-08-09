Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, August 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.

U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within three days to get across one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders. Travelers also must fill out a detailed on application on the arriveCAN app before crossing.

Thanks to a special Sunday workday, the Senate is one step closer to passing a massive infrastructure bill. The bill faces yet another key vote Sunday before a final vote. “It could go quicker, but it’s going and that’s the good thing,” Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La, said.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Cassidy, who helped negotiate the $1.2 trillion deal said, he’s optimistic it will make it across the finish line by Tuesday, with some Republicans on board.

Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather.

The winds weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the Dixie Fire explode in size last week. But they were nonetheless concerning for firefighters working in unprecedented conditions to protect thousands of threatened homes.

The Rochester Police Department has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting on Hague Street over the weekend. One man has also been arrested.

According to RPD, officers responded to Hague Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found 16-year-old Manuel Rivera, who sustained a gunshot to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials from the Rochester Police Department are attempting to locate Kelsey Glenn, 16, after a missing persons report was filed by her mother Sunday.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash in Henrietta on Sunday afternoon on Winton Place. Deputies say a vehicle entered Hartter Chiropractic at around 2 p.m.

There were two occupants in the vehicle when the accident took place. Neither of them were injured.

Melissa DeRosa, a fixture next to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for months during his coronavirus news conferences, resigned late Sunday on the heels of a report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, leaving the governor without his top aide as he faces the prospect of impeachment.

DeRosa, who had been one of Cuomo’s most fierce defenders and strategists, said in a statement sent to multiple new organizations that serving the people of New York had been “the greatest honor of my life.”

But she added that “Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.”

In our family first segment, selecting a long term care facility for your loved one can be a challenge.

Experts say many families wait too long before starting the process. We spoke with one long term living facility about what to look for and when.

Kyle Larson took another step toward a regular-season NASCAR Cup title. Chase Elliott lamented a race that he let get away.

Larson gained the lead from Martin Truex Jr. during green flag pit stops in the final stage Sunday, built a big lead and kept his hard-charging Hendrick Motorsports teammate at bay over the final laps to win at Watkins Glen International.

We’ll notice dry but humid conditions take over through the overnight with our hottest stretch of summer felt so far in the works. Here’s the latest:

An uncomfortable night for sleeping lies ahead with temperatures only falling right around 70 degrees and dew points that will be close to match. Rising temperatures and dew points after today will support our hottest stretch of summer felt so far with little relief from the heat to be found until the end of the week.

Monday kicks off what looks to be an incoming heat wave next week as a surge of warmer air enters the Northeast. This will allow temperatures to soar into the low 90s for several days with growing confidence we could hit that mark if not close to it even into Thursday. Finding relief from the heat will be a must for anyone planning to be outdoors. Here are some tips and reminders for beating the heat this week:

Each day this week will feature some chance for an isolated shower or storm given the ingredients in the atmosphere. We’ll be working with very hot and humid air, so any trigger such as a local lake breeze will be enough to get showers going. Any showers that do pop will have the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding.

A more potent front looks to pass through the region Tuesday which will spark more scattered convection and possibly a strong storm. We’ll keep isolated chances for rain and storms in through Thursday with Friday another day to watch for widespread and potentially strong storms.

A cooler air mass looks to settle in by next weekend sending temperatures back into the low 80s and humidity levels back to more comfortable levels.