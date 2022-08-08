ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, August 8, 2022.

One man is dead and another hospitalized after an incident at a homeless shelter Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers say that at around 10:45 p.m. they responded to multiple calls about a stabbing at the House of Mercy.

When officers arrived, they say they were “confronted with a chaotic scene.” They say they found a man in his 60s “clearly deceased” from multiple stab wounds. Another man in his 20s was also stabbed, and was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Injuries.

His injuries were deemed serious but non-life-threatening.

This is the 45th homicide this calendar year.

Although the crime scene is still active, officials say there is currently no danger to any of the other House of Mercy residents or to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or contact the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

A man has been charged with a DWI after he drove a pickup truck through a Scottsville residence early Monday morning, entering through the living room and exiting out the other side of the home. Police said there were no injuries to residents of either home.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, members with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsville Fire Department, and CHS Ambulance responded to reports of a vehicle in a house on Rochester Street in the Village of Scottsville.

Upon arrival, Monroe County deputies say police discovered a pick-up truck that had struck the north side of 15 Rochester Street. The vehicle had traveled completely through the house, coming to a stop after striking the north side of 11 Rochester Street.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old Dansville man, was evaluated on scene by responders. He was the only person in the car. He refused any further medical care, and was charged with a DWI and several other traffic tickets.

Fire officials deemed 15 Rochester Street uninhabitable until it can be evaluated further. Officials said that the residents were able to make alternate lodging arrangements.

A man has been charged with murder for the July 5 incident that left one dead and three others injured.

At around 2:40 a.m. on July 5, officers say they responded to a fight at an “large unsanctioned party” at the Baden St. Recreation Center outdoor basketball courts.

Major Crimes Unit Investigators say they identified 28-year-old Joshua Williams as the suspect that shot and killed 24-year-old Willie Wofford — his intended target.

Two men and one woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All victims were city residents, investigators say.

Officers were able to find Wofford, but police said an ambulance had a difficult time navigating through the sea of bystanders and party-goers. Wofford was rushed to a nearby hospital in the back seat of a patrol car where officers attempted life-saving measures. Those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

During the week of August 2, investigators say they traveled to North Charleston, South Carolina alongside local members of the U.S. Marshal’s Felony Fugitive Task Force. Williams was taken into custody on August 4, and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

Officials say that Williams waived extradition, and was transported back to Rochester, where he was charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. in Rochester City Court on August 8.

Approximately five minutes apart, two city residents sought treatment for gunshot wounds obtained in separate incidents Sunday evening.

At around 11:35 p.m., officials say a 16-year-old walked into Rochester General Hospital for at least one gunshot wound in the upper body. Officials say that the victim arrived in a private vehicle, and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Merrimac Street, but said that the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation.

At around 11:40 p.m., officers were alerted to another walk-in gunshot victim, this time at Strong Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a 20-year-old male had been shot at least once in the lower body in the 400 block of Scio Street.

Officials say the victim had been transported via private vehicle, and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information for either case is encouraged to call 911.

Expect another round of showers near midnight with the final blast of rain coming sometime early Tuesday.