Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, August 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

SUNY Oneonta has switched to remote learning for the next two weeks only after more than 100 students tested positive for COVID-19.

After reports of several large parties over the weekend, tests were conducted and 105 students tested positive — about 3% of the population.

On Sunday, Cuomo announced the deployment of a “SWAT team” to the campus to help containment efforts. The team includes 71 contact tracers, eight case investigators and three, free rapid-testing sites will be opened in the city. The appointment-only sites will be capable of returning a result within 15 minutes and their locations will be announced on Monday.

Concern is growing among union leaders from the Rochester City School District, after the district announced a plan to make a 20% cut to the district’s budget because of an anticipated decrease in state funding.

The 20% budget reduction for all departments and schools in RCSD is leaving school staff worried about losing their jobs for good and many teachers concerned about the impact on student education.

A crowd gathered in Highland Park Sunday evening to remember local overdose victims.

“It means a lot when you’re grieving and you’re surrounded by people that care,” said Carol Hulsizer, Executive Director of Mission Recovery and Hope, an organization working to help people affected by addiction.

As the sun set at the park, candles were raised in remembrance.

Only 50% of Rochester residents have responded to the 2020 census so far, and the push is on to make sure more people are counted.

The Urban League of Rochester organized an event on Sunday that went door to door, and stopped by after church services to hand out census instruction.

Officials with newly appointed Monroe County Democratic Board of Election Commissioner Jackie Ortiz announced that Natalie Sheppard has been chosen and accepted the position of deputy commissioner of the Democratic Board of Elections.

“I am proud to have Natalie as my partner as we work collectively to engage our voting community. I am thrilled to honor our community and committee’s call to have both talent and diversity at the helm of the BOE. I am excited that two women of color will lead us into the future,” Ortiz said in a statement.

A big bubble of High pressure means no trouble with our weather here for the day today.

Monday will feature a cool start, but a much warmer afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with chances for a stray late day sprinkle as a nearby low pressure to our south sends increasing moisture our way, although most will remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ll see day to day warming into the 80s after this, but September starts off on a more unsettled note as increasing moisture and warmth may fuel a few scattered sprinkles and possibly a stray storm later on Tuesday. A warm front then moves in overnight into Wednesday which will likely bring scattered storms with it throughout the day, and late day storms on Thursday.

A passing cold front leaves behind another slight dip in temperatures and a few lingering sprinkles into Friday. So far the weekend looks nice with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. See? Told you we’d still have some summer warmth left. Check out our full 8-day forecast below!