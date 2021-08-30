Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, August 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines from Rochester and beyond. A recap of Hurricane Ida’s ongoing destruction and more in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, August 30, 2021.

A handful of Red Cross volunteers from Western New York are gearing up to head south as Hurricane Ida makes landfall. As soon as he gets off the plane, McCory says he’ll be visiting shelters and assisting anywhere there’s a need. That could be helping with meals, handing out comfort kits or just offering a shoulder to cry on.

The Wheatland-Chili Central School District re-opens its doors in just over a week. The district’s superintendent said she’s looking forward to having students fully in-person again. Many restrictions are still in-place this semester including a 3 feet distance in classrooms and 6 feet distance during lunch. But, a primary difference between this school year and last year is the removal of the remote learning option.

As Hurricane Ida makes its way through Louisiana, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Sunday reported the first death from the massive storm that made landfall Sunday morning. For several hours on end, the category 3 storm took out all of New Orleans’ power.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a house in flames near Penrose Street in the Charlotte neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. At the time of the fire, there were five people inside of the home but no one was injured. According to RFD, there was damage to the second floor of the house.

Police say 42-year-old Keegan Whitley, of Rochester, was shot at least once in his upper body. The RPD said officers and civilians performed life-saving efforts on Whitley but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The incident was one of four separate shootings that took place in Rochester this past weekend.

Their prized 1994 Jayco Pop-up camper was stolen from a parking lot and captured on video. Now, a family from Monroe County is asking for help in order to rescue their summer. Owner Erica Voight Morgan, says she is most upset about the memories that were lost with the van.

Sunshine slowly emerges Monday afternoon and highs stay in the upper 70s and low 80s. Broad and deep high pressure expands into Wednesday, marking the first day of September. The latest trends show an more cloud cover especially on Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ida make their way into the mid-Atlantic.

The muggy weather finally moves past Rochester, opening this week to a refreshing period of mid to low 70s.