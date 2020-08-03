Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, August 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Multiple agencies are looking for a missing swimmer who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

According to the Webster Police Department, officers were called to Glenwood Drive for the report of people on a boat yelling for help. Upon arrival, officers learned of the missing boater.

United States Coast Guard confirmed the man is 49, and was swimming with three other family members. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the four individuals were swimming off of an anchored pontoon.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are no new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday. The total number of deaths in the county remains at 285.

The Department of Public Health also confirmed 21 new positive cases of the virus in the county — bringing the total number of cases to 4,544.

The Rochester Police Department said an assault on Denver Street that happened Friday is being investigated as a hate crime.

Police responded to the area near Melville St. on the city’s Eastside and found two victims. The 30-year-old 23-year-old were assaulted on Denver St. according to police.

Seven people were arrested overnight Sunday in Rochester in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers charged five adults with violating the local emergency order and two adults were charged with disorderly conduct.

News 8 is continuing a two month initiative with the United Way called Putting Rochester First where we put the spotlight on local organizations that need your help.

Executive Director for the Center for Youth Elaine Spaull shares how things have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and how the organization can benefit from the help of the community.

Today is humid with a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a few passing storms. It is an in-between day as we watch a developing upper-level jet over the Great Lakes at the same time tropical cyclone Isaias is making landfall in the Carolina’s. For this reason the coverage of storms will be isolated at best, but they cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday is starting to shape up as one of the wettest days of the week as Isaias will be moving through the Mid-Atlantic and combining with a surface low that developed off the upper-level jet mentioned above. Showers, storms, and a risk of some flooding will all be in place Tuesday. It is important to note, Isaias is almost exclusively going to be a downstate vs. upstate affair. The heaviest rain, gusty winds and risk for isolated tornadoes will be an issue for NYC, but Rochester won’t see any direct impact. It would have rained here Tuesday even if Isaias wasn’t a thing. All it does for us is add a little more tropical moisture to the air.

Wednesday is the transition day. Isaias will be moving out of the Northeast and taking the upper-level trough with it. The humidity levels drop, the clouds start to dissipate, and it will be the beginning of what looks like a pretty nice stretch of summertime weather.

We expect Thursday to start off in a comfortable range of the upper 50s and finish in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. A weak system overhead Friday could bring the isolated shower, but we can just go mostly sunny with a few passing clouds as surface high pressure will help prevent any rain from developing. Next weekend looks to be dry and warm with highs creeping into the middle and upper 80s