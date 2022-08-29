ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, August 29, 2022.

A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says.

Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say this is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit at 585-428-7157 or MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Rochester police officers responded to two separate shootings on Sunday, each occurring within minutes of the other.

Around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to the Elk Hotel for a person shot. Officers found a 32-year-old female city resident with one gunshot wound to her upper body.

Police say she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., authorities responded to another report of a person shot. This time, officers arrived at a residence on Woodward Street and found a 51-year-old woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

She was also transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that it doesn’t appear the two incidents are connected to each other, however, they encourage anyone with information on either incident to call 911.

Fire crews were dispatched to a fire in the basement of a two-and-a-half-story home on Garson Avenue Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, firefighters made entry into the home and discovered the fire was near a dryer in the basement. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The wiring and contents in the basement were destroyed in the fire, as the rest of the house sustained smoke damage. Investigators determined the house to be unlivable.

No one was injured in the fire, however, a snake and a gecko were rescued from two separate aquariums inside the home.

Detroit Pistons star Isaiah Stewart returned to his hometown of Rochester Saturday to hold his second basketball summer clinic at School No. 33 for youth players.

A big reason Isaiah Stewart wanted to come back to his old stomping grounds was he noticed the city dealing with crime spikes and wanted to show these children if they stay focused, they too can push through any trouble and achieve their dreams.

After another season with the Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart gathered his old training team and local coaches to offer basketball players of all ages to learn new skills and plays.

“Today we’re offering a lot to kids like the basketball and fitness part, but I’m also taking my time to talk to them and answer any questions that they have,” Stewart said.

“It definitely taught me resilience, like perseverance because all the practices have been so hard so I think getting through that can help me get through daily life,” Caydence Hadley, rising senior at Bishop Kearney, said.

Growing up in these same communities, Isaiah reflected on how basketball kept him on the right path to success. And urged every player to do the same so they can achieve their ultimate dreams.

“I grew up in some of the same neighborhoods so I know how bad the violence in Rochester is. Just want to let them know you don’t have to fall victim to the streets or any violence going on in the streets of Rochester. As long as you stay on the right paths, stick to your dreams and work hard,” Stewart said.

Players we spoke to were thrilled to ask Isaiah many questions about his journey and took advantage of these interactions to learn how they too can better themselves for a bright future.

“I just want to be one of the greats like him because he’s from Rochester like me. His name carries high standards and I’m trying to get where he’s at,” East Ridge High School student Jalonie Pittman said.

“It motivates me because he was just a kid from Rochester just like me. He made it and it’s inspiring that he’s giving back to the community by doing these camps and looking out for kids,” said Lashard Lowry, an upcoming sophomore at Fairport High School.

A stolen vehicle was recovered following a gunpoint carjacking and an occupied home was struck by gunfire late Sunday night in Rochester.

No injuries were reported in either incident and police say neither of the suspects have been found.

Carjacking: Riverferry Way

Authorities responded near Riverferry Way around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a carjacking robbery. Once at the location, they learned the victims had their vehicle stolen at gunpoint. A short time later, first responders located the stolen vehicle and recovered it in the city.

The vehicle was unoccupied and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with additional details is asked to call 911.

Home struck: Jefferson Avenue

Officers arrived at Jefferson Avenue and Frost Avenue around 12:23 a.m. following a ShotSpotter activation. There, they located evidence that an occupied home had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

The sole adult inside was not struck and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to dial 911.

Monday is going to make a late-season run for the 90s. Clouds continue to be a growing presence through the day, with showers and storms developing along a warm front toward the afternoon.