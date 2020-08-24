Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, August 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one Rochester man dead after a large gathering at Genesee Valley Park on Sunday.

The man — who according to RPD is in his late 30s — suffered from at least one gunshot wound to his torso area.

According to RPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers were called to the park for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers encountered “several hundred people attempting to leave the park in vehicles.” Some of those people were attempted to put the man in a car and take to him the hospital. However AMR arrived shortly on scene and took him to the University of Rochester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle accident on Sunday shortly before 10 a.m.

Deputies say a vehicle catapulted off of Route 14 at the east end of a large bridge and landed near a Keuka Lake Outlet stream by Route 54 near the village of Dresden. According to deputies, the vehicle was destroyed by fire.

Gym owners say they’re both excited and frustrated as they’re learning about the reopening guidelines issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo. He announced that gyms can open Monday, August 24 under certain conditions.

The gyms must be inspected first by the Monroe County Health Department.

One big concern for some local gym owners is meeting the state’s air filtration standards. MERV-13 air filters must be used in gyms, and owners say that could mean potentially expensive facility upgrades.

New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica announced Friday that New York state will apply for FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program.

President Donald Trump introduced LWA on August 8, to replace the additional $600 federal unemployment benefit, which expired July 31.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention has wrapped up and we’re now just days away from the start of the Republican National Convention.

“We think it’s going to be really engaging and entertaining,” Republican National Committee Spokesperson Liz Harrington said Friday.

While much of next week’s convention is still under wraps, Harrington said it will be uplifting. “We’re going to have surprises between 10 and 11 every night,” Harrington added.

“Trying to have any negative impact on the election is an outrageous claim.” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said changes he made to the postal service — and changes in place before he took the job — were not meant to undermine the 2020 election.

“Whatever efforts we will have, double them,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said. “I was greatly concerned about all the political noise we were hearing.”

More toasty times to talk about for your Monday. Expect an ample amount of sunshine with temperatures quickly climbing back into the upper 80s. A few showers and a thunderstorm will again be possible along a lake breeze boundary, but more organized showers and storms do not form until a more robust frontal boundary passes through overnight into Tuesday. There are hints that we could even see some strong storms overnight if enough forcing remains in place through the overnight hours.

The storm threat could mean some gusty winds and frequent lightning for early Tuesday morning. Once the front moves through, skies should clear out and Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Cooler air continues to pour over the region and a nice refreshing Wednesday is in store with temperatures starting in the 50s and only finishing in the 70s. Humidity should be low here as well.

A few mechanisms for change will be approaching for the second half of the week. The first, and possibly more relevant will be a deep trough across the central United States that approaches and brings a warm front Wednesday night into Thursday. That will be the catalyst for rain showers Thursday and Friday. Remnants of Laura will be the wild card.

If the storm is able to push further north into the Ohio River Valley, more moisture will be in place for us and better rain chances result through the end of the week. If she turns more toward the Mid-Atlantic, then the rain chances will be more sporadic. Regardless, We will probably see a return of the 80s Thursday and Friday with humidity levels depending on where the storms end up. Best chances for rain on the weekend will be Saturday.