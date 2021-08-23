Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, August 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, August 23, 2021.

One man was sent to the hospital Sunday night after a shooting at a pub in Hilton.

Police responded to the Willow Inn on Manitou Road around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot inside the bar.

When officers arrived, they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Investigators say an altercation inside the pub led to the shooting.

Rochester firefighters are investigating after a house fire on Orange Street in the city.

Crews were called to the area around 3 a.m. Monday.

No word yet on any injuries are what caused the fire.

Rochester police say a man was sent to a hospital after a stabbing early Monday on Monroe Avenue.

Police say officers responded to the 800 bock of Monroe Avenue around 4:53 a.m. for the report of a stabbing.

Officers located a 30-year-old male city resident who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body.

Officials say the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call 911.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a serious crash between two vehicles around Route 96 in the Village of Phelps Sunday.

According to authorities, a vehicle travelling West veered into oncoming traffic moments before striking another vehicle head-on.

Investigators at the scene are currently attempting to reconstruct the crash to understand what occurred prior to the impact.

Hurricane Henri may be winding down, as it weakened from Tropical Storm to Tropical Depression Sunday evening. But residents downstate are left to deal with the aftermath.

Joe Basile’s parents live on East Setauket, on the North Shore of Long Island. He says the brunt of the storm, occurred Sunday morning around 2 a.m., with winds picking up to 40 miles per hour.

During the late hours on Saturday night, Henri shifted eastward throughout its course and eliminated major power outages and flooding the downstate region.

Despite the storm’s swap from hurricane to tropical depression, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers this weekend to take precaution.

“The potential for serious damaging from flooding is very large,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press conferece.

Basile grew up on Long Island and says the area has seen its fair share of weather similar to Henri, most specifically Superstorm Sandy that took over the island in 2012.

“Most Long Islanders after Sandy have a preparedness plan because of how bad the storm impacted the area,” Basile said.

He remembers the power of Hurricane Sandy almost ten years ago.

“We got a bunch of weeks off from school then it got bad, where It was like, wow, we got stir crazy because we lost power for three and a half weeks,” Basile said.

While he says this storm wasn’t as bad as anticipated, it was strong enough to bring down a tree in their front yard and cause their home to lose power.

The National Weather Service says most power outages occurred in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts, while Long Island only saw a couple thousand. The NWS says residents should still be alert for flooding, as rain falls into Sunday night.

On Saturday, heavy rains and storms severely impacted Dickson, Hickman, Houston, and Humphreys counties in Middle Tennessee.

The death toll in Humphreys County has now reached 22 people, according to Humphrey’s County Sheriff Chris Davis, with as many as 25 still missing.

The Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Nashville, Krissy Hurley, confirmed with News 2 that Saturday is now the deadliest flood event in Middle Tennessee history.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the city of Waverly in Humphreys County. Mayor Buddy Frazier said most people he’s spoken with felt totally caught off guard by the rainfall. “It was something like the quickness of a tornado I guess. Someone described it as a tidal wave.”

A boil water alert is currently in place for Waverly as its water treatment facility remains offline. Humphreys County schools will be closed for the rest of this week with reports of approximately 40 to 50 school buses damaged from floodwater.

Temperatures fall from the 80s into the upper 60s and low 70s making for another muggy night and morning on Monday.

Lingering tropical moisture from Henri paired with the influence of an exiting mid-level low on Monday will provide similar if not better hit or miss rain and storm chances throughout the day, with higher rain chances across the Finger Lakes.

It wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella nearby, but there will be dry time in between showers. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sun for those dodging any downpours.