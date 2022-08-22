ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Lynn Mazurkiewicz, the wife of fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, spoke publicly for the first time at a Tribute Ride for her husband’s service and fundraiser for officers battling PTSD.

New York’s True Blue Chapter has held events like these for a couple of years now. This time, however, they came together with the Fairport Educational Alliance to continue their charity work in honor of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

At the event, Lynn Mazurkiewicz revealed the hero her husband was behind his badge. She said she felt many emotions, but stayed strong in remembering her husband’s dedication to serving others.

“While I’m angry, heartbroken, and sad, I know deep down he would have been right back at work tomorrow if he had the chance because he loved his job,” Lynn Mazurkiewicz said.

She also explained that the family has been overwhelmed by all of the support coming in for them while reflecting on how her husband faced any challenge in his 29 years of service to the Rochester Police Department.

“My husband lived his dream of being a police officer every day. Unfortunately, he lived during a time where he was unsupportive as were all the police officers,” Mazurkiewicz said. “He was looked down on and disrespected in so many ways, but he still went to work and did his job.”

Over the last year, refugees from Afghanistan had to start over in America after leaving everything behind to escape the Taliban.

Most refugees from Afghanistan had very little notice to make this life-changing decision. After arriving in the Greater Rochester Area with what they were able to pack in bags, they had to find new careers, transportation, and housing while learning to speak English.

“I was really afraid they were going to kill me,” Ahmad Ibrahami said. “That’s why I had to leave the country.”

For years, Ibrahami worked as a translator for the U.S Embassy in Afghanistan. Despite being granted asylum in America with his pregnant wife Shugufa and their two-year-old daughter, he had to leave his mom and siblings behind.

“I couldn’t leave them behind because my mother was sick and they were all living with me,” Ibrahami said. “But when the Taliban announced they have forgiven everyone except interpreters that is when I decided I’m going to leave this country.”

Officers with the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating two separate homicides that took place overnight Sunday.

The first homicide took place on Olean Street near Lunsford Lane at around 1:40 a.m. Officers say they located a man in his 20s on the sidewalk who had been shot in his upper body. AMR attempted life-saving measures without success. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led up to this shooting.

While officers were investigating, they received reports of a second incident, where multiple people were shot on State Street near Jay Street at around 2:35 a.m.

Officers located three victims. Two had been shot and one of the victims had been stabbed. All three were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

During the preliminary investigation, the RPD determined that a non-sanctioned “after-hours party” was being hosted at a restaurant named Burrito Urbana located at 547 State St. While patrons were outsideof this location an argument of some type occurred, shots were fired and two victims were struck by gunfire.

A third victim is a man in his 30s and he was found near the corner of Lyell Avenue and State Street. Officials say he was working at a hot dog cart at the corner of Lyell Ave and State Street at the time of the incident. He had been stabbed, and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County gathered the Rochester community together on Sunday for a “Stop the Violence” event at Frontier Field, in response to recent violence.

The event featured local pastor John “Mercury” Morgan doing a “leap of faith” through a burning wall.

Event organizers said that, as a city and a nation, the people must put a stop to violence throughout the country.

“We had several more shootings, mass shooting last night, two or three more people died last night. Stabbed, one got hit by a car and died, that’s violence too,” said Clay Harris, President of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. “We have too much violence, not just Rochester but in the state and in the nation. And if we don’t come together as a nation and as a city to stop this violence it’s just going to get worse.”

Monday and Tuesday are rinse and repeats of Sunday, with more rounds of widespread showers and storms. All the same hazards from a few strong storms cropping up from time to time remain.

Heading into both of these days we’ll need to be more mindful of the flooding risk.

While the ground and the local rivers can take A LOT of water in right now, areas that receive heavy rain Sunday will be that much more sensitive. Highs both days slide into the low and mid-80s as a few cold fronts push through.