Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, August 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Monroe County among several New York counties with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission.

The CDC’s reporting comes days after it recommended areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Areas with “substantial” transmission, according to the CDC, record 50 to 99 cases per week, per 100,000. CDC data Sunday showed Monroe County at 50.02 per 100,000 from Sunday, July 25 to Saturday, July 31.

Implementing the guidance is on local and regional governments. News 8 has reached out to both Monroe County and the County Department of Health for a comment.

After much delay, senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, wrapping up days of painstaking work on the inches-thick bill and launching what is certain to be a lengthy debate over President Joe Biden’s big priority.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocked in at some 2,700 pages, and senators could begin amending it soon. Despite the hurry-up-and-wait during a rare weekend session, emotions bubbled over once the bill was produced Sunday night. The final product was not intended to stray from the broad outline senators had negotiated for weeks with the White House.

Officials reporting a wave of COVID-19 outbreaks linked to summer camps and health officials are worried it could be a preview of what’s to come this school year.

A 28-year-old male was extricated after crashing through barricades in Webster overnight Sunday. According to the West Webster Fire Department, the accident happened near Lake Road and Shipbuilders Creek around 4 a.m.

In an update posted by the Webster Police Department’s Facebook on Sunday night, the driver was arrested and issued multiple charges.

Officials are investigating after a plane headed to Buffalo was re-routed to Frederick Douglass International Airport on Sunday.

The plane, which was coming from Newark, New Jersey, made an emergency landing sometime in the early evening.

Negotiations are heating up for the next Highmark Stadium lease. And as the Buffalo News is reporting, things appear to be off to a rocky start.

The News writes that the Pegulas want to build a new stadium with a price tag of $1.1 billion. As of right now, the team owners want Erie County taxpayers to foot 100% of the bill.

Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo.

The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

High pressure is taking over and bringing us a quiet and sunny start to the work week. Temperatures start off rather cool in the upper 50s Monday morning with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Humidity levels behind the cold front will be comfortable to start the week before dew points rise back to more uncomfortable territory later on in the week.

Unseasonably cool air will keep overnight lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. through Wednesday before highs return into the 80s by the middle of the week. Expansive ridging in place will keep shower chances low with plenty of dry time, but afternoon rain chances will remain in the picture as multiple systems that approach Western New York by the middle of next week keep those chances up. More notable shower chances return by late Thursday into Friday with temperatures looking to make a notable jump back into the mid 80s by the weekend.