Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, August 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

The Democratic-run House on Sunday demanded that leaders of the U.S. Postal Service testify at an emergency oversight hearing August 24 on mail delays as concerns grow that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic while states expand mail-in voting options for the November presidential election.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert “Mike” Duncan. With heightened scrutiny of its operations, the agency is now requesting a temporary pre-election rate increase, from mid-October through Christmas, though probably not for first-class letters.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 18 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County. There were no new deaths to report.

Many hospice and comfort care homes in the region have struggled financially throughout the pandemic, and have had to close their doors. Those are services that provide support and care for a patient and their family, as an individual nears end-of-life.

Marj Smith is the executive director of Aurora House Comfort Care Home in Spencerport. The house has room for two residents at a time, and two volunteers at a time for a shift. She said family members usually visit the home to have dinners, holiday gatherings and to simply spend time with their loved one nearing end of life.

A Rochester man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 3-year-old.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Avenue C for the report of a child not breaking on July 11. Upon arrival, officers found 3-year-old Kei’mere Marshall unresponsive.

We’ve had a decent dose of dampness Sunday with nearly two thirds of an inch of rainfall officially in Rochester on Sunday. Expect the day today to be a drier one with times of clouds and sun and nothing more than a spotty shower later this afternoon. Temperatures should top out in the upper 70s.

A lot of the time a cold front will do very little to actually drop the temperature. This is not the case this week as colder air will take over Tuesday with an isolated shower possible. The morning will start off comfortable, temperatures around 60° before warming up into only the lower 70s. High pressure will slowly take over and that means Thursday and Friday look to be more of the same with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

Local lake breezes could still spark an isolated shower or two, but most remain dry. There is some good agreement on rain to arrive next weekend on both Saturday and Sunday as a boundary system sets up over Lake Ontario. Warmer air will also return with highs back in the middle 80s.

