Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, August 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Golisano Children’s Hospital has been exceeding full capacity for about a week now. It’s around 112% as of Sunday, according to the Dr. Patrick Brophy, Pediatric Chair at Golisano.

On Sunday morning, Dr. Brophy tweeted, “Today I woke up and our kids hospital was full — RSV, Para, Covid et cetera. Our folks are tried. Help us out. Get vaccinated.”

Today I woke up and our kids hospital was full- RSV, Para,Covid etc. our folks are tired. Help us out. Get vaccinated — patrick brophy (@GCHPedsChair) August 15, 2021

Ana Liss, whose accusations against Governor Cuomo were cited in the New York Attorney General’s sexual harassment report, talked exclusively with Adam Chodak Sunday.

Liss, who is now the executive director of Monroe County Executive Development, worked for Gov. Cuomo about seven years ago and claimed Cuomo created a toxic workplace environment for women.

Her testimony was included with that of ten other women in the AG’s report that accused Cuomo of sexually harassing female staff members.

In the interview with Adam, Liss reacts to Gov. Cuomo’s decision to step down and the recent announcement that the impeachment proceedings will come to an end.

Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. U.S. troops fired warning shots as they struggled to manage the chaotic evacuation.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. The country’s Western-trained security forces collapsed or fled in the face of an insurgent offensive that tore through the country in just over a week, ahead of the planned withdrawal of the last American troops at the end of the month.

Rochester’s City Clerk Office along with the Treasury Department will be closed to public use as of Sunday following a mass COVID-19 outbreak among employees.

The two offices, which are physically adjacent to each other are set to be closed until Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Rochester officials are urging anyone who visited either office location to get tested for COVID-19 as a precaution. According to a statement, officials say there is no concern regarding any other office space in the area.

In the meantime, residents may still use the drop boxes at City Hall during normal business hours to complete checks or money orders. No late penalties will be enforced over the next two days for delayed payments.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday night.

An investigation revealed that 43-year-old Karrie Edwards was driving westbound on Lummisville Road around 7:30 P.M. when she drove off the north side of the roadway. Edwards was taken by Mercy Flight to Upstate Medical Center.

We’ll see another rather cool start to the day Monday in the 50s, but cloud cover will take over from south to north through the afternoon. Places south of the thruway will get the clouds first, and I think those in Rochester and lakeside have a better chance at seeing the sun last longer in the morning than the rest of us. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Since the air has been dry it will take a little time before showers develop for some, but not all. It’s a mostly dry day Monday with better chances at scattered showers and storms Monday night and on Tuesday.

Increasing southerly flow and a more potent disturbance moving over the Great Lakes Tuesday will provide scattered showers and storms to the region during the day. Storms will be able to provide heavy downpours with the increased moisture in place, so localized flooding will likely be a concern. Because of more shower activity and cloud cover temperatures will be slightly “cooler” in the mid to upper 70s, while we see a slow increase of highs in the 80s towards the tail end of the week.

We could see some isolated heavy downpours and perhaps some thunder with any storms that pop, but the severe threat remains low. After this point humidity will really start to creep back into the picture as dew points rise into the 60s and 70s Tuesday through Friday. Remnants of Tropical system Fred will help keep moisture and warmth around towards the tail end of the week with temperatures remaining warm but seasonable in the low to mid 80s by next weekend.