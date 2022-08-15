ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, August 15, 2022.

A 40-year-old city resident was hospitalized following a shooting near Emerson Street and Curlew Street overnight Monday.

According to police, officers were led to the area around 1:20 a.m. thanks to a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

The first officer at the location applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding before transporting the shooting victim to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further info is asked to dial 911.

31-year-old Shane Wolff — described by police as a vulnerable male — was reported missing in Rochester Sunday evening.

Rochester police reported that Wolff has PTSD and bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.

Wolff is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes standing at 5’03” weighing 135 pounds. He has a tattoo of a nurse on his left arm, a tattoo reading “Love the life you live” on his chest, and a tattoo of the word “Believe” on his right arm.

Witnesses told police he was last seen on Genesee Street in Rochester on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, dark blue sneakers, and a dark backpack.

Anyone with information on Shane Wolff’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

A crash in the Town of LeRoy Saturday afternoon left one dead and another hospitalized, New York State Police said.

State Troopers out of Batavia responded to the report of a collision on State Route 19 in LeRoy at around 1:30 p.m. Troopers said 66-year-old Duane Hamill had swerved his Ford F-150 into oncoming traffic, striking a Chevrolet Trax that had been traveling northbound.

Hamill’s vehicle exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, NYSP said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

NYSP says the investigation is still ongoing.

Over 100 young adults took part in Rochester Police Department’s recruitment event on Sunday.

Many of the participants were with Rochester’s Workforce Development Program since the beginning of 2022 and they were all getting ready for the formal hiring process.

Officials from RPD’s recruitment team and the Workforce Development Unit said they are taking a holistic, long-term approach to find and growing a diverse group of young residents who want to serve.

Wesley Hazle, a member of the Workforce Development Program, reflected on his perspective throughout the process and how he felt.

“Me, myself, I wasn’t the fastest, I wasn’t the strongest when I first started the group, but working out with these guys every single Sunday — even including during the week — I gained confidence in myself and I push myself to get better and better and that’s a huge thing so if you guys are willing to join just know that it’s going to be a lot of hard work and you will eventually get better,” Hazle said.

RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 19 — with the exam taking place on September 17.

Things get off to a cool start Monday. Temperatures go up in the afternoon as the sun continues its surge ahead of cloud coverage and an increase in humidity in the evening. High: 81 degrees.