Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, August 10

A woman has died after a single car crash on Mt. Read Boulevard early Monday morning.

According to the Greece Police Department, just before 4 a.m., the woman driving struck a utility pole, the car flipped and she was ejected out of the car. Officers on scene said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was struck and killed on North Union Street, early Monday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 3 a.m. for the report of a person struck. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was struck, the unknown vehicle had fled the scene prior to police arrival and has not been located.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy just east of Penn Yan Sunday afternoon. Seven members of a Mennonite family were on the buggy. All were seriously injured.

Officials said that 24-year-old Justin Niver, of Penn Yan was traveling westbound on East Sherman Hollow Road around 5:18 p.m. on Sunday and, “at the crest of a hill approached a slow moving vehicle, traveling in the same direction,” a release from the sheriff’s office said. The slow moving vehicle was described as an open surrey type of horse drawn buggy, operated by Sensenig.

Gov. Cuomo announced Friday that New York state schools could reopen next month.

“I’m asking all the school districts to have discussions with the parents. There should be at least three discussions with parents.” The Conference of Big 5 School Districts, which includes Buffalo, New York City, Rochester, Syracuse, Yonkers, and Utica, must hold five discussion sessions. The governor is also requiring districts to hold at least one discussion with teachers to allow them to ask their questions and air their concerns.

The governor is also asking districts to have a specific plan by the end of this week on their websites for testing, tracing and remote learning.

With President Donald Trump bypassing the nation’s lawmakers and issuing executive orders to defer payroll taxes and replace an expired unemployment benefit, many are wondering where that leaves a second round of direct payments to Americans.

The answer, for now, is nowhere.

Have you noticed the warming trend? Heat and humidity have been on the rise as we cruise toward what could be the first 90° day of August. Humidity increases tonight thanks to a generous south wind that will be in place through most of Monday. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s for a good portion of the evening before just dropping into the upper 60s before daybreak. Once the sun comes up a quarter after six, temperatures will skyrocket into the 80s and eventually in the lower 90s away from Lake Ontario. With such a high level of humidity, there will be the chance for an isolated shower or storm along a lake breeze. Otherwise most will just be hot and humid.

The moisture sticks around overnight into Tuesday with lows potentially tying a record of the high low at 72° set in 1995. A cold front will approach Tuesday bringing another threat for isolated afternoon showers and storms after temperatures again make a run at 90°. The chance for a severe storm look low at this time based on the lack of significant instability, but with the amount of moisture in place there could be some major downpours and a minor flash flood concern. The biggest threat will be south of Rochester across the Finger Lakes.

The cold front sweeps away the moisture, which will be nice. The only problem is the temperature will not drop much from Tuesday to Wednesday. It will certainly feel better, but the thermometer will still get back into the middle 80s. High pressure will take over for the second half of the week keeping us dry and sunny. This will last through Friday with more above average values as lows hang in the 60s and highs in the middle 80s. During this time frame a weak low and associated front will be across Pennsylvania and the Ohio Valley. Rain will remain in this region through the week and may start to creep back northward by the weekend, but only time will tell if it creeps into our region by Saturday or Sunday. For now there will be an isolated shower chance, but not much more than that.