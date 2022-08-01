ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, July 29, 2022. News 8 wishes you and your family a happy new month.

In memory of fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

The funeral for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is set to take place in downtown Rochester on Monday, August 1.

Officer Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty 11 days prior on Thursday, July 21.

The funeral is being held at the Blue Cross Arena and the procession will begin at the Public Safety Building around 11:15 a.m.

A large turnout is expected at Monday’s funeral with various police agencies from across the state, as well as out of state. Also in attendance will be dozens showing support from the Patriot Guard Riders, a group of motorcyclists who ride alongside processions at memorial services for fallen first responders.

Nigel Heaton is the Assistant State Caption for our region and says being asked by the Rochester Police Department to be present on this day was an honor.

“What we would do is we form a flag line of American flags. There may be some individuals who will have the blue flag for police and will stand in the flag line. For those that pass, we extend our condolences. We want everyone to know that we feel the same loss that they do,” Heaton said.

Since the night of his death, the community has learned more about who Officer Mazurkiewicz was. He was a veteran of the Rochester Police Department for 29 years and a member of the tactical unit, receiving the Excellent Police Service Award 17 times.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter says he knew Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz not only as an officer but as a person.

“I worked with Tony for a while. I actually got to supervise him for a while. Tony had almost 30 years of service. He could at least go to a desk job, maybe some people would say an easier job. He was working in a tactical unit almost his whole career. The tactical unit is designed to go after the most dangerous people in our community, to rid the street of those people so people can live in peace, so people can enjoy their community in the neighborhood. Tony did that for 30 years. He could’ve retired years ago. That just shows the type of person he is,” Sheriff Baxter said.

Mazurkiewicz’s funeral is not open to the public but full coverage will be provided on News 8.

For Monday’s procession, the following roads will be closed: Broad Street, South Avenue, South Fitzhugh Street, Court Street, Exchange Boulevard, and parts of Main Street.

For a closer look into Officer Mazurkiewicz’s career, follow this link: Mazurkiewicz Bio.

The calling hours and procession for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport.

Up and down the streets of Perinton, hundreds of police units from many different agencies lit up the neighborhoods while transporting Officer Mazurkiewicz’s casket.

The procession headed west on Pittsford-Palmyra Road, left onto Mason Road, left onto Ayrault Road, and then right onto Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

Along the procession route, community members hung up blue ribbons in their yards and held up signs saying “Blue Lives Matter.”

Many residents, such as Michael Tetlow, didn’t know Officer Mazurkiewicz personally, but he said he wanted to make sure he showed his sympathy to the family and the police department

“Just to make them know that it really matters to go and take lights off our gazebo and put them up front where everybody can see them and not just tie a ribbon a couple hours of work will mean a lot for everybody having to go through all this,” Tetlow said.

The Ryan family drew a thin, blue line flag in their driveway while the children of the family waived American flags to show support and unity for the Mazurkiewicz family.

“They’ll just be made well aware of how important it is to come behind people in the community and to support them,” said Erika Ryan “How important it is to be a police officer these days, it’s a true act of bravery.”

Her daughter Paisley explained how the family got creative by putting blue tape over a yard light to make their house shine blue as the procession drove by.

“We’re just going to be holding up flags to show how much we love and support him because they work really hard to keep everybody safe,” Paisley said.

One of the visitors to the funeral home is a biker group known as the Patriot Riders. Members of the group have lined up on the street outside the building waving American flags to support the department and the Mazurkiewicz family.

Lieutenant Greg Bello gave his thanks while discussing how much of a role model Officer Mazurkiewicz was to the police department.

“One of our highest honors is the excellent police service award. That’s when you really go out of your way to get. It’s a tough one, I sit on the board to our awards committee. He’s received that award 17 times. He also has a life-saving award, six-to-seven unit accommodations, Chief letters,” Lt. Bello said. “That’s well over 50 incidents that have risen to the level of having documental certification awards. At the same time as having zero in his disciplinary file. So you want to talk about a role model of an officer, Officer Mazurkiewicz is that role model.”

The funeral for Officer Mazurkiewicz will take place Monday at the Blue Cross Arena. Officials from the Rochester Police Department ask that no uninvited members of the public attend the funeral.

After the shooting that led to the passing of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, Tim Hicks, the owner of Olde Town Barber Co. in Rochester, found a way to give support to the local community through his services by giving free haircuts.

The reason he wanted to do this, Hicks said, was to provide some light during a dark time for the community.

“All day today I’m going to be giving free haircuts to all RPD and surrounding officers, their families, whoever,” said Hicks.

He said he got the idea after a police officer, who is a client, canceled his appointment because of the fatal shooting.

“I put out a quick post and it just spread like wildflowers,” Hicks added.

Local resident Justin Barrett stopped by the barbershop to share his support and talked about how important Hicks is to the community.

“I think it shows that he’s a part of the fiber of our community and shows his support for the people and the community,” Barrett said.

Hicks shared one thing he wants his community to take from this event: “We’re all humans and we have to take care of each other. We’re here for one life. it’s either the shortest or longest thing we’re going to do and you’ve got to make it count.“

As the day went on, Hicks said that it became a community affair as local business owners offered snacks and bottled water and community members wanted to take part — some he never met until then.

Hicks plans to give free haircuts to RPD officers and their families every year on the anniversary of Officer Mazurkiewicz’s death as a way to keep his legacy and memory alive.

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling out of a moving vehicle on North Burley Road early Sunday morning.

Investigators with the Rochester Police Department revealed the victim was a passenger hanging out of a car window while it was in motion.

He fell out of the car, according to investigators, as the vehicle negotiated a turn.

The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Authorities say the 14-year-old was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A male had been fatally shot on Jay Street in the morning hours of Saturday.

Rochester police officers found the male on the scene with a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was unconscious and unresponsive — he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting, however, the Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the murder.

Police encourage anyone with information to call 911.

We did not record any rain across the region both Saturday and Sunday, making for a stellar stretch to finish July. We crank up the heat today as temperatures likely get into the 80s by lunchtime.