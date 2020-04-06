1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, April 6, 2020

Sunrise Smart Start

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 6, 2020.

19 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 516 confirmed cases, 30 in ICU

The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that there are 516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 19 people have died from the virus.

There are 86 people who are hospitalized and 30 of them are in the intensive care unit. On Saturday there were 481 confirmed cases of the virus.

MORE| COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

COVID-19 death toll in NY surpasses 4,000, more than 122,000 confirmed cases

At his Sunday press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo asked hospitals across the state to work together like never before in order to defeat COVID-19.

In New York State, there are now:

  • Confirmed Cases – 122,031
  • Currently Hospitalized – 16,479
  • In ICU – 4,376
  • Deaths – 4,159

Strong Memorial Hospital sending Emergency Medicine team to assist in New York City

Fifteen staff members from Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Medical staff left Rochester on Sunday, for New York City.

The group was were sent downstate to support health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be working at one of Northwell Health’s major medical facilities. The Emergency Medicine physicians, physician assistants, and registered nurses will be working alongside Northwell Emergency Medicine staff caring for patients.

Schumer calls for supply czar in coronavirus pandemic

The Federal Government is sending 600,000 N-95 face masks to New York City but Senate Minority Leder Chuck Schumer wants a senior military officer in charge of critical equipment in the country.

With supplies of protective masks and gloves running low, and a critical shortage of ventilators reported nationwide, Schumer said there is an urgent need to appoint someone now to get states what they need.

Without that, Schumer said the government is forcing states to compete with each other over ventilators.

Weather forecast: Sunshine and gentle breezes today

Higher pressure is moving into the Northeast and that will keep skies clear overnight. Temperatures will drop overnight to around freezing with some spots south of Rochester getting into the upper 20s. It will make for a cold start to Monday, but expect a good looking morning with ample sunshine. Sunrise is at 6:43 am.

Temperatures by the afternoon climb to the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies. Expect those along the lake shore to be the recipients of a cool and fresh lake breeze that will likely keep temperatures north of Ridge Road in the 40s. Clouds slowly increase in the afternoon and evening as a warm front approaches. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss