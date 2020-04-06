Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, April 6, 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that there are 516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 19 people have died from the virus.

There are 86 people who are hospitalized and 30 of them are in the intensive care unit. On Saturday there were 481 confirmed cases of the virus.

At his Sunday press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo asked hospitals across the state to work together like never before in order to defeat COVID-19.

In New York State, there are now:

Confirmed Cases – 122,031

Currently Hospitalized – 16,479

In ICU – 4,376

Deaths – 4,159

Fifteen staff members from Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Medical staff left Rochester on Sunday, for New York City.

The group was were sent downstate to support health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be working at one of Northwell Health’s major medical facilities. The Emergency Medicine physicians, physician assistants, and registered nurses will be working alongside Northwell Emergency Medicine staff caring for patients.

The Federal Government is sending 600,000 N-95 face masks to New York City but Senate Minority Leder Chuck Schumer wants a senior military officer in charge of critical equipment in the country.

With supplies of protective masks and gloves running low, and a critical shortage of ventilators reported nationwide, Schumer said there is an urgent need to appoint someone now to get states what they need.

Without that, Schumer said the government is forcing states to compete with each other over ventilators.

Higher pressure is moving into the Northeast and that will keep skies clear overnight. Temperatures will drop overnight to around freezing with some spots south of Rochester getting into the upper 20s. It will make for a cold start to Monday, but expect a good looking morning with ample sunshine. Sunrise is at 6:43 am.

Temperatures by the afternoon climb to the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies. Expect those along the lake shore to be the recipients of a cool and fresh lake breeze that will likely keep temperatures north of Ridge Road in the 40s. Clouds slowly increase in the afternoon and evening as a warm front approaches.