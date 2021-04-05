Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, April 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Both Rochester Regional Health and the University of Rochester Medical Center are expanding visitation at area hospitals beginning next week.

For both hospital systems, these changes go into effect Monday.

Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agendathan to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments.

Much the way Republicans provided no votes for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, they plan to sit on the sidelines for this next big lift by the White House, forcing Democrats to take full ownership of the massive package of spending and corporate tax hikes that Biden wants approved over the summer. The tension could mount this week as Biden shows no signs adjusting to satisfy Republican leaders, instead appealing directly to their constituents for support.

Beginning Monday, some businesses in New York won’t have to abide by the state’s 11 p.m. curfew imposed on businesses, initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Starting April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew for gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, casinos and billiards halls will be lifted, but the curfew for restaurants, bars and catered events will remain in place for now with the New York State Department of Health to reassess these rules next month.

One local person has won more than $22,000 from a take five scratch off.

It was purchased at the speedway gas station on East Henrietta Road. Two other winning tickets were sold in Brooklyn and another part of New York.

The man who hit Capitol Police officers as he crashed into a barricade and ran at officers with a knife Friday has been identified by law enforcement as 25-year-old Noah Green.

The attack left a veteran U.S. Capitol Police officer dead and another hospitalized. Authorities shot Green, who died after being taken to an area hospital

America’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.

The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the Labor Department said Friday. The unemployment rate declined from 6.2% to 6%.

Even with last month’s robust increase, the economy remains more than 8 million jobs short of the number it had before the pandemic erupted a little over a year ago. But with the recovery widely expected to strengthen, many forecasters predict enough hiring in the coming months to recover nearly all those lost jobs by year’s end.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Facebook in a lawsuit over unwanted text notifications it sent, rejecting a claim that the messages violated the federal ban on robocalls.

The high court’s ruling for the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant was unanimous.

Democratic lawmakers and consumer groups said the court opened a gaping hole in the law, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, that would subject anyone with a cellphone to endless automated calls and messages.

While the saying goes “April showers bring May flowers” it looks like we’ve just skipped right to the May flowers. We’re starting to see some blooming across the region as we enjoy above average temperatures and sunshine.

We’ll enjoy nearly one hundred percent of the possible bright sunshine today. Temperatures will top out in the middle 50s for highs. There will likely be a thin layer of cirrus clouds around, but otherwise it should be another gem of a day. Average is now above freezing at 51° for a high and 33° for a low. A weak frontal boundary will try to bring a few light rain showers to very southwestern New York State, but those should stay away from the Genesee Valley and Finger Lakes.

A large low pressure system develops across the central United States and starts to bring rounds of rain from Oklahoma up through Wisconsin. This storm system will remain nearly stationary Wednesday. There will be a few scattered showers off a piece of this low that moves by Tuesday night into Wednesday. Those will be gone by sunrise and temperatures finish in the lower and middle 60s. It is important to note that we expect a lake breeze to develop nearly every afternoon this week. That should keep those north of Ridge Road and 104 near 10-20 degrees cooler in the afternoon off a north wind. Those across Rochester and the Finger Lakes can enjoy the 50s, 60s, and potentially 70s Thursday.

We expect this low to shift into the Great Lakes sometime Thursday night into Friday and that will be our first threat of rain showers for the whole week. Those showers will come in a few waves Friday night and into Saturday as some light passing showers. Some may even get missed.

Temperatures should come back from their warm peak Thursday to the lower 60s in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be very mild during this more cloudy period to finish the week. Expect numbers in the 40s and 50s to start your day Thursday and Friday. Both weekend days look quiet with a small chance for a few showers.