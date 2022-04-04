ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 4, 2022.

A significant portion of All City Auto Parts located on North Clinton Avenue was declared a total loss after a large fire spread throughout the building Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to 1525 North Clinton Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for the report of burning cars.

Once at the scene, they began extinguishing the building alongside the cars which was quickly taken over by flames. Officials declared a “three-alarm fire” due to the dangerous chemicals that could possibly be inside the shop and were able to bring it under control in around two hours.

Authorities say one of the two commercial buildings associated with the auto repair shop was deemed a total loss. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Majority of Clinton Avenue remains closed at this time as crews continue to work in the area.

An occupied family home was hit several times by gunfire in the area of Cairn Street late Sunday night.

Authorities say officers were led to Cairn Street around 10:30 p.m. for the report of gunshots into a house. Once at the scene, first responders combed the area and found evidence of gunfire.

According to police, none of the six individuals inside the home were injured.

Two armed suspects robbed a 35-year-old man on Cottage Street Sunday.

According to authorities, police responded to the area of Cottage Street and found a victim that had been robbed at gunpoint by two men. No injuries were reported by authorities.

Surrounding streets were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

Protestors gathered near SUNY Brockport to rally against the college’s invite of Jalil Muntaqim, who was convicted of killing two New York City Police Officers back in the ’70s, to speak about his time locked up as a “political prisoner”.

Many speakers took the podium, including elected officials with ties to the SUNY Brockport and the surrounding community.

The speakers called out the school for what they see as disrespect to law enforcement.

From county and state levels, legislatures and their supporters condemned Brockport for promoting Jalil Muntaqim to portray himself as a political prisoner in a paid speech.

“Do you think that they would have for a minute this guy being a speaker if he shot up a post office and killed two people? Of course not,” Joe Robach, who opened the event said. “Do you think ever if he went on a college campus somewhere and killed two instructors, they would have him speaking? Never.”

It was back in 1971 when Muntaqim, then known as Anthony Bottom and another man killed New York City Policemen Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones. He was released after spending almost 50 years in prison.

“Anthony Bottom is neither a victim nor a political prisoner,” Monroe County Legislator Jackie Smith stated. “He cruelly took the lives of Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones and is now looking to benefit from this. Trying to talk a message of victimhood.”

Because of those killings, Brockport residents and their elected leaders argue this kind of promotion and payment to Muntaqim cannot be shielded by the first amendment. And fear of the example given to students and their children.

Demonstrators gathered outside this event rallying behind elected leaders to express their support for the police. Meanwhile, the Freedom of Individual Rights in Education supports allowing Jalil Muntaqim to speak sent us a statement explaining gatherings like these allow robust debate for tough questions to be answered and the University should not give in to outside hecklers.

Renee Brean with Rochester’s Person in Crisis team just got off two emotional back to back calls last week. When News 8 came through the door, her spirits lifted, taken by total surprise as she was given the First Responders Spotlight award.

“We respond to mental health calls in the City of Rochester, sometimes with the police, sometimes without the police,” she says.

Her co-workers say Brean has changed the lives of countless people — she says no shift is the same. “We really see people sometimes at their worst day. From kids who are in crisis in schools, to folks that are homeless, to folks who have a serious and persistent mental illness,” she says.

Her co-worker Dre Johnson, nominated Brean for the award. “We are more than just colleagues, she is a friend. I always say, ‘if I was in a bad place and I had one phone call to make, I’m calling Renee Brean,’” Johnson said.

Johnson said in the nomination form Brean has helped many out of the cold and into warm places, aided women and children from battered homes to safety, and helped those struggling with addiction to get the care they needed.

Alia-Henton Williams leads the group; she says Brean is a pillar for the team. “I know that Renee is always going to take an extra step for people,” Williams said.

Brean says everyone in this room leans on one another for support. “After we go on a tough call, just having a few minutes to debrief with each other. Just sometimes we talk about the news, the weather.”

The PIC Team launched its pilot program in January 2021. On March 14, 2021 the PIC Team added a co-dispatch response to all mental health-related calls where the team is simultaneously dispatched with all other resources (RPD, EMS, Fire).

A 51-year-old woman from Rochester is recovering after being shot late Sunday morning on Lime Street.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim was shot at least one time in her upper body. She was transported to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, according to authorities.

Clouds are increasing across Western New York as temperatures climb out of the 30s and into the 40s. Most remain dry and temperatures will run slightly below the average high of 51°.