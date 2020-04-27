Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, April 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that parts of upstate New York could reopen as soon as May 15 under a phased reopening plan. He cautioned that the Centers for Disease Control has said that coronavirus hospitalizations must decline for 14 days before reopening.

On Sunday, Cuomo said there were 367 new deaths from the virus in New York State since Saturday.

Sunday marked the first time this month that the statewide daily death toll has been below 400. The number of new people who have been hospitalized fell to just above 1,000.

These doors at Joelle Lane’s Hair Design in Rush have been open for 45 years, but was forced to close at the start of the pandemic. The owner is excited about the possibility of opening up and if allowed, says stylist like her can do it safely, if they take the right precautions.

Hair stylists are thinking about re-opening after Georgia made the decision to allow its salons to get back to work.

Joelle Lane, the owner, is already making preparations for when her doors can open again. She plans to take temperatures of her customers and says things like hair washing and cuts will look different if they re-open.

“You’ll be wearing your masks and I’ll be putting a towel over your face, I don’t know we have to do what we have to do to get back to work that’s all I know,” said Lane.

Many people are trying to profit off the COVID-19 crisis by selling at-home coronavirus testing kits, but U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer warns that these kits are unregulated, and is asking the FDA to crackdown on them.

On Sunday, Senator Schumer demanded the FDA to do more oversight of the marketplace and take cease and desist actions against people selling unregulated tests.

The Monroe County Department of Health confirmed on Sunday that 106 people in the county have died from the coronavirus and there are 1,277 people who tested positive for the virus.

According to the DOH, 108 people are in the hospital and 23 are in the intensive care unit.

In the county, 585 people are in mandatory quarantine and 268 people are in isolation.

More than 3,000 people work for the City of Rochester and some could be laid off or furloughed in the coming weeks.

City officials confirmed it was looking at options to reduce employee costs.

A storm system off the New England coast will set the stage for a rather cloudy morning with a bit of light rain. Gradual clearing will mean some late day sunshine so the day itself will be salvaged.

Temperatures today will only top out in the lower 50s. The Bristol Hills and higher terrain of the Finger Lakes will see highs in the upper 40s.

A brief reprieve will arrive by Tuesday as the jet stream calms overhead and clearing skies emerge. It will be a cold start with morning temperatures around freezing. Regardless, expect it to likely be the best day of the week as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. During this time the next storm system will gather and move into the Ohio River Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday. The storm system will send rain showers into Western New York on its front edge by Wednesday afternoon, but depending on strength and speed, there may even be a few drops early Wednesday. Temperatures are allowed to warm into the upper 50s even with scattered rain showers. It will be a more “comfortable rain” compared to the cold rain Monday.