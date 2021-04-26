Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, April 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 26, 2021.

A violent weekend in Rochester left five residents injured from separate shootings.

A Saturday night shooting on Jefferson Avenue left an 18-year-old in critical condition. According to the Rochester Police Department, he was shot in the upper torso multiple times. No one is in custody.

Beginning Monday, capacity will be increasing for museums, zoos and movie theaters across New York State.

Museum and zoo capacity increases to 50% beginning and movie theater capacity increases to 33%.

The state of New York is resuming administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at all state-run sites effective immediately, and Monroe County health officials were at a vaccination clinic Saturday at Frontier Field explaining the decision.

U.S. health officials have lifted an 11-day pause on the single-dose shot, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

The Rochester Police Department received reports of an armed robbery Sunday afternoon on Dale Street.

Officers say a 46-year-old man from Rochester was robbed at gunpoint and that the Chevy Malibu he was driving was taken.

The University of Rochester has seen an increase in the number of sexual violence reports, according to the New York State Education Department.

Under state law, all colleges must submit annual data on reported incidents of sexual violence. The university says the rise in reports is due to increased training and education on campus, the addition of three case investigators and a full time employee whose job is to help students understand how to report a sexual assault.

President Joe Biden’s opening months in office have been a whirlwind of activity during the pandemic and the start of an economic recovery. He is facing a sharp increase in the number of migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border, the tragedy of mass shootings and lingering tensions over racial inequities, the environment and the legacy of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

A New York State Senator has announced he will be introducing legislation to stop police officers who have been fired or resigned during disciplinary proceedings being rehired in another jurisdiction. Speaking at a National Action Network event on Saturday, Senator Brian Benjamin outlined the proposal saying: “we as legislators have a job to do, we need to bring accountability to the police in this country.”

Senator Benjamin also said officers who have pending criminal charges will also be unable to resign and be rehired, while directly referencing Kim Potter who shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April.

While there is no cure for dementia, doctors say early detection is key. In our Family First segment this morning, some advice on what you can do to improve your memory

More than 100 new Boeing 737 Max jetliners remain grounded by problems with an electrical issue in some components, and airlines are waiting for Boeing to come up with a plan for repairing the planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it has notified other aviation regulators and airlines that it is working with Boeing “to fully identify and address” a problem with electrical grounding in a backup power-control unit.

A cold start this morning across the region as temperatures are around freezing. A few clouds linger as well.

High pressure brings drier air and sunny skies to start off the week, but make no mistake, it will be very cool for late April. Expect high temperatures that are only in the lower 50s on Monday. It will end up being the coolest day of the week, which considering the snow that fell last week, shouldn’t be very challenging to handle.

After a sunny, dry, but cool day Monday temperatures will get a boost from a large ridge of High pressure Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will soar to near 70° on Tuesday. A nearby warm front to the west will help support increasing cloud cover Monday overnight into Tuesday with only an isolated chance for a pop up shower. This will be a mostly dry day too.

Wednesday temperatures will hold onto the 70s, but will come with chances for a few scattered showers as the warm front slides closer to us.

A wave of Low pressure will carve a path from the southern Plains into the Ohio valley mid-week. This will deliver a decent dose of dampness to the area on Thursday followed by another round of cooler air heading into the start of the weekend.