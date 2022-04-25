ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Rochester police officials say a man was shot and killed on the city’s west side late Sunday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the 300 block of West Main Street for the report of a man shot around 11:15 p.m.

Officers at the scene found a man in his 30s who had been shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there are currently no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 911.

A woman was injured after a stabbing in the city overnight.

Rochester police officials responded to Clifford Avenue around 3 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s who was stabbed multiple times.

Authorities say she was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A 4-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a car on Columbia Avenue in Rochester Sunday.

Authorities say officers responded to Columbia Avenue just after 5 p.m. for the report of a child being struck by a vehicle.

“Right now we believe we have the driver of the vehicle and we’re still working on that part of the investigation,” said Rochester Police Capt. Steven Swetman. “We believe we have located the driver and nothing appears to be criminal at this time.”

Police have not yet released the identity of the 4-year-old boy or the driver.

No charges have been filed at this time and police have described this as a “tragic accident.”

Rochester police officials say a 10-year-old girl is recovering at the hospital after being shot four times through the wall of her grandmother’s house this weekend.

Police say a 10-year-old was in her grandmother’s living room helping her do her hair. When suddenly at least 20 gunshots were fired into the home

Rochester police officials say the child was shot four times in the chest and AMR took the child to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Authorities said the girl was not the intended target and that the suspect is a 32-year-old resident of the home.

“Violence must never ever be normalized,” Mayor Malik Evans said. “We need more than thoughts and prayers.”

Police believe this situation stemmed from the shooters having fights with a 32-year-old man. Who right now is on parole and not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 as the RPD says the investigation remains ongoing.

Rochester police officials say no one was shot after an occupied house was struck multiple times by gunfire overnight.

Authorities say officers responded to the 400 block of Bernard Street for multiple ShotSpotter activations around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, officers located evidence that gunshots were fired in the area and a nearby, occupied house was struck multiple times.

Officials say none of the house’s four occupants, including a 14-year-old, were struck.

Police say a vehicle was stopped in relation to this incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Rochester police officials say two men were arrested overnight after an investigation and short foot pursuit on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say officers responded to a large gathering on North Clinton Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, officers became involved in a pursuit with a man believed to be in possession of an illegal handgun.

Officials say that man was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot and was found to be in possession of an illegal, loaded handgun.

Police say a group gathered while the arrest was underway and a member of the group tried to physically interfere with officers.

Ultimately two people were arrested: A 23-year-old man was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and resisting. A 21-year-old man was charged with third-degree menacing, obstruction of governmental administration, and resisting. The 21-year-old was issued an appearance ticket on those charges.

There is an ongoing effort to bring cutting-edge recycling technology to New York, and our region.

It’s called “Advanced Recycling”, and it would allow for the construction and operation of new centers to accomplish recycling of plastics you might not have typically thought possible.

“So 90% of plastics are not being recycled, so let’s think about what’s in our homes right now for example vegetable pouches…frozen vegetable pouches and granola bar wrappers for example or bottles that are holding handwash for example; they can take those products, melt them down through a heating process — so there’s no oxygen used so there’s no combustion, it’s then cooled, and then condensed into it’s original form and can be made into new plastic products,” Senior Director of the Northeast Region of the American Chemistry Council, Margaret Gorman said.

Aiming to make an impact in the economy as well as the environment, Advanced Recycling is already being introduced and integrated in other parts of the country.

Experts say this technology would also have a long-term economic impact in the state and help create the foundation for what’s being deemed “green-collar” jobs.

Top American officials pledged Monday to help ensure Ukraine wins its fight against Russia following face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, while Britain said Moscow has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough in its offensive in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

In meetings with Zelenskyy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition for Ukraine’s war effort, along with more than $300 million in foreign military financing.

“The strategy that we’ve put in place — massive support for Ukraine, massive pressure against Russia, solidarity with more than 30 countries engaged in these efforts — is having real results,” Blinken told reporters in Poland the day after meeting with Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials.

“When it comes to Russia’s war aims, Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding. Russia has sought as its principal aim to totally subjugate Ukraine, to take away its sovereignty, to take away its independence. That has failed.”

As fighting continued, Russia struck deep into Ukraine, targeting infrastructure far from the front line, according to Ukrainian and Russian reports.

We have one more day of summer-like warmth on Monday with a somewhat muggy start and highs in the mid to upper 70s with a cold front on the approach. This front will be a pattern changer around here as we switch gears from a summer-like feel to a wintry one. The first part of the day will be dry before showers and a few thunderstorms develop midday.

Model consensus shows a widespread batch of rain and rumbles moving through around the dinner time hour bringing moderate bursts of rain at times. There’s a nonzero chance a rogue storm goes severe with isolated damaging wind gusts the primary threat around and west of Rochester, so it may be worth keeping an eye to the sky late afternoon through early evening.

Once the front is past us you’ll know as we drop back into the 30s and 40s midweek. Tuesday is nice with clouds and highs in the 50s, but this cool down will come with a cutoff area of low pressure that will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the region overnight into Wednesday. This will not be the prettiest day of the week, but things slowly improve into Thursday and Friday as dry air returns.

Below average temperatures last into the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s before we slowly warm things up again.