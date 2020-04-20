Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, April 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 20, 2020.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo reported on Sunday that the state’s COVID-19 curve continues to trend in the right direction.

According to Governor Cuomo, for the sixth consecutive day, the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 declined. Currently there are just over 16,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York State.

The second part of Cuomo’s phase two is to develop new testing. The governor announced on Sunday that New York State has an FDA approved antibody test, and the state will roll it out this week to begin testing across the state.

The Monroe County Department of Health announced on Sunday that 71 residents have died from the virus. There have now been 1,016 positive cases in the county, 97 are hospitalized and 30 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Officials said 426 residents have recovered from the virus.

The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

President Donald Trump said Sunday, “We’re getting close to a deal.”

Along with the small business boost, Trump said the negotiators were looking at “helping our hospitals,” particularly hard-hit rural health care providers.

A deal could be announced Monday, the president said at a White House briefing.

Seafarers, like the ones at Southpoint Marina on Irondequoit Bay, can now get back on the water – with a few caveats.

According to the Governor’s office, marinas and boat yards can re-open for personal use, as long as they employ strict social distancing and sanitizing.

“It makes me feel good for our members,” Wade Braman, Southpoint’s dockmaster. “It makes me feel good for the staff. These kids are hard workers, they want to be out here, and working, not stuck in their homes. I think for everyone across the board, everyone’s really excited.”

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition on Sunday night.

According to the RPD, officers responded to Diringer Place just after 10 p.m. for the report of gunshots. Upon investigation, officers learned a 20-year-old male, city resident was taken to Highland Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Temperatures typically this time of year make their way into the upper 50s. Those levels will not be attained for many days.

That said, we do have a nice Monday on tap with a good supply of sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. Another potent cold front will approach Tuesday morning. This front is a part of a large trough across the Great Lakes and Northeast that will bring rain and snow showers for the first part of Tuesday. There may even be an embedded rumble of thunder along the front. Expect the passage to be sometime before noon, then windy conditions with a few snow showers for the rest of the afternoon. Gusts will near 40 mph to make for a wintry feel.