1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, April 20

Sunrise Smart Start

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 20, 2020.

NYS hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continues to decline, State to begin antibody testing

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo reported on Sunday that the state’s COVID-19 curve continues to trend in the right direction.

According to Governor Cuomo, for the sixth consecutive day, the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 declined. Currently there are just over 16,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York State.

The second part of Cuomo’s phase two is to develop new testing. The governor announced on Sunday that New York State has an FDA approved antibody test, and the state will roll it out this week to begin testing across the state.

71 deaths, 1,016 COVID-19 cases in Monroe CountyThe latest COVID-19 numbers in Monroe County

The Monroe County Department of Health announced on Sunday that 71 residents have died from the virus. There have now been 1,016 positive cases in the county, 97 are hospitalized and 30 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Officials said 426 residents have recovered from the virus.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Congress, White House nearing agreement on $450B aid package

The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

President Donald Trump said Sunday, “We’re getting close to a deal.”

Along with the small business boost, Trump said the negotiators were looking at “helping our hospitals,” particularly hard-hit rural health care providers.

A deal could be announced Monday, the president said at a White House briefing.

Governor’s office: New York’s marinas, boatyards can reopen

Seafarers, like the ones at Southpoint Marina on Irondequoit Bay, can now get back on the water – with a few caveats.

According to the Governor’s office, marinas and boat yards can re-open for personal use, as long as they employ strict social distancing and sanitizing.

“It makes me feel good for our members,” Wade Braman, Southpoint’s dockmaster. “It makes me feel good for the staff. These kids are hard workers, they want to be out here, and working, not stuck in their homes. I think for everyone across the board, everyone’s really excited.”

1 man in critical condition after shooting

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition on Sunday night.

According to the RPD, officers responded to Diringer Place just after 10 p.m. for the report of gunshots. Upon investigation, officers learned a 20-year-old male, city resident was taken to Highland Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Weather forecast: Sunny, but cool today

Temperatures typically this time of year make their way into the upper 50s. Those levels will not be attained for many days.

That said, we do have a nice Monday on tap with a good supply of sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. Another potent cold front will approach Tuesday morning. This front is a part of a large trough across the Great Lakes and Northeast that will bring rain and snow showers for the first part of Tuesday. There may even be an embedded rumble of thunder along the front. Expect the passage to be sometime before noon, then windy conditions with a few snow showers for the rest of the afternoon. Gusts will near 40 mph to make for a wintry feel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss