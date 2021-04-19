Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, April 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Well many districts are preparing to bring back elementary students in accordance with New York State’s reopening guidance, but only some districts are starting on Monday.

The new guidance recommends physical distancing requirements dependent on grade level, with a minimum of 3 feet for elementary school students. Middle and high schools may shift from the 6-foot requirement to the new 3-foot requirement, depending on cohort sizes in the schools and rates of infection on the county level.

Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 217 new cases of the COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed there were no new deaths in Monroe County on Sunday, keeping the to-date total to 1,223.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 248. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.2%.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide on Hayward Avenue in the Beechwood Neighborhood in the City of Rochester — the 20th of the year in the city and another violent incident over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a call around 10 a.m. Sunday about an unresponsive person in a parked car on Hayward Avenue. Once they arrived on scene, police say they found a deceased woman who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The woman is a city resident and in her 30s, according to police, her name will be released Monday morning pending family notification.

The Rochester Police Department said a Rochester woman was carjacked Saturday evening on Clifton Street at around 10:30 p.m.

Officers received a report of a vehicle that had been taken at gunpoint. The victim, 49, was stopped at the intersection of Clifton Street and Reynolds Street when she was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects had a gun.

During a conference call with the media last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state is extending the 11 p.m. curfew for food and drink service to midnight beginning Monday, April 19. Catered events will extend from midnight to 1 a.m.

The governor also announced that fans could return to auto and horse racing venues beginning next Friday — at 20% capacity and in line with current state guidance on outdoor gatherings.

Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd are set to make their closing arguments Monday, each side seeking to distill three weeks of testimony to persuade jurors to deliver their view of the right verdict.

For prosecutors, Derek Chauvin recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd as he and two other officers pinned him to the street for 9 minutes, 29 seconds outside a corner market, despite Floyd’s repeated cries that he couldn’t breathe — actions they say warrant conviction not just for manslaughter but also on two murder counts.

In our Family First Segment, a lot of us avoided the doctor’s office during the pandemic…putting off things like visits to the eye doctor. But as Lia Lando reports, if you haven’t had an eye exam in awhile, doctors say you should schedule one.

Delta Air Lines lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter, more than expected, but executives said Thursday that the airline could be profitable by late summer if the budding recovery in air travel continues.

CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday that ticket sales have been stronger in the last two weeks than at any time since the pandemic hit the U.S. last year. So far most of the people boarding planes are vacationers booking trips to mountains, beaches and resorts.

The increase in passengers, combined with lower costs for labor and fuel, helped Delta generate $4 million in cash per day in March after burning cash for the past year.

Carrie Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church. Maren Morris won two honors, including song of the year. Miranda Lambert performed three times and held onto her record as the most decorated winner in ACM history. And Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the awards show, gave a powerful, top-notch vocal performance.

Though female country stars didn’t compete for the night’s top prize – Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year – they owned Sunday’s ACM Awards.

We enjoyed some nice spring weather on Sunday and we have another nice day on tap Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

*Pollen levels at the moment will be running high and will stay that way until the air is “cleansed” by the return of widespread precipitation by the middle of next week.*

The next front arrives later Monday evening with at least a little light rain. Besides a few lingering drops Tuesday, the day looks quiet but cloudier with temperatures descending back into the lower 50s. It’s at this point that our eyes turn to the next weather maker to arrive Wednesday.

At this juncture, there are a number of questions as to the exact track of a storm system that will develop just ahead of a fairly noteworthy cold front. Expect rain to develop later Tuesday. HOw much snow falls with this system will largely rest on the path of the system above. At the least there will be a transition from rain to wet snow later Wednesday. If, however, the storm depicted above tracks a bit further to the south and east, a period of wet snow may try and accumulate on some hilltops and on the grass early Wednesday. Given that we’ll be into the third week of April, the sun angle is high enough to work against substantial accumulations. That said, the air that’s moving in on the northwestern side of this system is going to be very cold aloft. Elevated surfaces, hilltops, and grass are fair game for at least SOME accumulation. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you posted. Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs in the lower and middle 40s.

Milder air will return later in the week with sunshine in time for the end of the week with temperatures marching back into the 50s, which is much more typical for this time of year.