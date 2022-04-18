ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 18, 2022.

At least one teenager suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Rodgers Parkway in Irondequoit Sunday night.

According to authorities, two teenage girls were walking west along Rodgers Parkway just after 8 p.m. As they attempted to cross Seneca Avenue, a vehicle stuck one of them.

The girl was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with very serious injuries.

Police has yet to release any further information on her condition. Details on the condition of the driver involved or any possible injuries sustained by the second girl are not available at this time.

Officials say an investigation is ongoing but have not determined what caused the incident. Nothing has been ruled out as they continue to comb the scene.

A man in his 30s was hospitalized following an overnight stabbing in the area of Dewey Avenue Monday.

According to police, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report a walk-in stabbing victim. The victim, a male in his 30s, was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

Officials say the man is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police noted the incident occurred in the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Two men sustained injuries after a double shooting on Clifford Avenue Sunday night.

Authorities say officers arrived to the 1000 block of Clifford Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation and located evidence of a shooting.

Police say a 43-year-old man was driven to Rochester General Hospital for non life-threatening injuries from at least one gunshot wound. Officials later learned of another gunshot wound victim.

A 25-year-old man was also treated at Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, investigators believe the two men were shot on Clifford Avenue.

An investigation is currently underway. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

A city resident remains in critical condition, while another two suffered injuries after a series of unrelated, overnight crimes in Rochester Sunday.

Man critically injured after stabbing on Hague Street

Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to Rochester General Hospital around 1:45 a.m. for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim.

Officials were able to confirm the 35-year-old man suffered at least one stab wound to his upper body. His status is currently listed as critical but police say he is stable.

According to investigators, the crime is believed to have occurred near Hague Street.

Two men shot, both injured (Harris Street / Hawley Street)

Approximately an hour later, first responders were led to the area of Harris Street and Athens Street for the report of a male shot.

Officers say a 26-year-old man was shot at least one time in his upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries considered serious but non-life-threatening.

Around 20 minutes later, officials responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim.

According to the RPD, a 30-year-old man was shot at least once in his upper body. His injuries are also serious but considered non-life-threatening. Officers say this incident took place on Hawley Street.

No suspects are in custody for any of the aforementioned incidents.

The annual Lilac Festival in Rochester is just over three weeks away, and given the drastic temperature swings we’ve experienced over the past month, it’s time to assess how the lilacs are currently shaping up for the upcoming festival.

Between the months of April and June, Highland Park slowly becomes covered in beautiful Lilac flowers with average peak bloom occurring in mid-May.

Because of the longer duration of the Lilac festival this year with three full weekends to attend instead of two, there’s a better chance the lilacs will be at peak during one of those weekends.

Given the abundance of warmth these past few days, Superintendent of Horticulture for Monroe County Parks Mark Quinn says the Lilacs are in really great shape.

“Now the Lilacs are a little bit later so their buds are pushing. You can actually see a little bit of color on them… I’m very confident that the bloom will be good, and sometime during the festival,” Quinn said.

Lilacs are generally pretty hardy flowers. They’re used to large temperature swings that come with early spring. Now while they don’t mind the rain the question is how well do they do in the cold and the snow?

“One thing about Lilacs is that they’re really tough plants, so they really can take this weather,” Quinn said. “This is spring in Rochester you’re gonna get 70 degrees one day and 35 degrees two days later and that’s the way we are here, and the Lilacs have adapted to that environment… I really don’t have any particular concern that the Lilacs will be negatively affected by the cold.”

Even with the brief cold arriving this weekend, Mark says that right now is a still beautiful time to visit the parks.

“Highland Park is beautiful in the spring and the Magnolias are already blooming,” Quinn said. “The bulbs are terrific out there, the hamamelis are out there blooming, so come during the festival but come during other times as well. The parks are really looking very nice right now.”

Monday morning is much colder than previous weeks. Temperatures struggle to make it above freezing in the early hours of the day before rain covers our region in the afternoon.

A storm system moving from west to east will bring snow with it, giving us what is hopefully the last snowfall of the season in Rochester tonight.