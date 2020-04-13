Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, April 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Property damage experts are urging people to put away outdoor items and examine trees near their house, as a storm traveling through the area on Monday could wreck havoc on homes.

The property damage specialists at Paul Davis are expecting a increase in calls, as rains and winds up to 65 miles per hour move toward the Rochester area.

At Sunday’s press conference, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an executive order directing employers to provide a face covering or mask to essential workers who are directly interacting with the public.

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, said it’s up to the employers to provide the masks.

“You’re an essential worker, you should be protected. You shouldn’t have to go out and put yourself in unnecessary danger, and continue the spread of the virus,” DeRosa said.

The Monroe County Department of Health reported Sunday, one more person has died from COVID-19.

There are now 50 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County.

To date, officials report 768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 26 new cases since 24 hours prior.

The town of Brighton is closing off the parking lot for a popular town park, as park of an effort to limit people in the park and promote social distancing.

Corbett’s Glen Town Park is a smaller town park with narrow walking trails and no parking, meaning it’s not the best place to practice social distancing and the town supervisor of Brighton wants to limit how many people go there.

People in Brighton are finding the locals parks and nature trails a great destination to get out of the house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where is your stimulus check? How much will you receive? The federal government says it expects to begin making payments to millions of Americans under the new stimulus law this week.

“With regard to direct payments to Americans, the treasury secretary assured senators and we assure every American that we remain on a timetable where the first payments in direct deposits will go out by the end of next week,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a briefing Thursday. “For the average family of four, that will be $3,400 in direct support.”

A document from the House Ways and Means Committee says the IRS will make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April. People without direct deposit information on file at the IRS may not get checks until as late as mid-August or September.

Who is eligible? How much is it worth? When should I receive my check? Click the link above to find out more.

High Wind Warnings are in effect for all of Western New York and into the Finger Lakes for Monday. Gusts may exceed 55 mph at times taking down weaker branches and power lines.

A large storm system tracking to our west will set the stage for strong and gusty winds today. Warm air will surge into New York State paired with rain showers. Most of the morning will just be breezy with a few showers. The storm responsible for all of this will continue to strengthen as it moves into the Ohio River Valley with wind gusts approaching the 40-50 mph range through lunchtime. There will be a brief lull in stronger winds and precipitation early afternoon right before a line of stronger winds and potentially some storms move through in the afternoon between 3pm and 7pm. This is the window of time where we have the potential for the strongest wind gusts in excess of 65 mph. While there still may be a 70 mph wind gust, the likelihood is low and there is a better chance closer to northern Erie County.

Outages are likely with this burst of wind, so it will be important to prepare for them. The focus will be west of Rochester and toward Buffalo, but outages will likely be reported from here to the Finger Lakes as well. Infrastructure is much stronger now than it was three years ago, so there will be less outages from downed power lines than, say, weaker trees that interfere with power lines. Also many trees do not have leaves at this time so there will be less friction for those trees to catch stronger wind gusts decreasing the chance of damage.