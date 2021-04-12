Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, April 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 12, 2021.

More school districts are responding to where they stand for a full, in-person reopening of schools after new guidance was released from New York State on Friday.

The new guidance recommends physical distancing requirements dependent on grade level, with a minimum of 3 feet for elementary school students. Middle and high schools may shift from the 6-foot requirement to the new 3-foot requirement, depending on cohort sizes in the schools and rates of infection on the county level.

The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with the release of state-by-state breakdowns that show the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability.

The figures in the state summaries, obtained by The Associated Press, paint a decidedly bleak outlook for the world’s largest economy after years of repairs being deferred and delayed. They suggest that too much infrastructure is unsafe for vehicles at any speed, while highlighting the costs of extreme weather events that have become more frequent with climate change as well as dead spots for broadband and a dearth of child care options.

A house is badly damaged after a fire in Greece.

Crews responding to the scene on Rockwell Drive just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News 8 WROC will provide updates on this fire as soon as they are available.

Two Rochester teens charged with murder in connection to a fatal arson case in a Lyell Avenue apartment earlier this month were indicted by a Monroe County grand jury Friday.

The teens’ cases will remain in youth part court, but they will be tried as adults.

Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office say since second degree murder is an adult offense, they will be tried as any other criminal case for adults. They say the only difference is the case will be physically tried in youth part court, and the potential sentencing structure is “slightly different.”

Health officials in Wayne County announced on Sunday there are appointments available Monday at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lyons.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the Lyons Community Center from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The clinic is located on 9 Manhattan Street. Vaccinations are open to those who are 18 and older.

A crash sent a car over a bridge in Rochester on Sunday.

This happened on Route 104 near Carter Street around 9:30 p.m. Fire crews, Rochester police and New York State Troopers responded to the scene.

The Department of Agriculture is issuing a warning about ground turkey.

Approximately 211,406 pounds of the raw ground turkey could have traces of salmonella. No recall has been issued because the USDA believes most of the products have already been purchased.

Crowds of mourners and protesters gathered in a Minnesota city where the family of a 20-year-old man say he was shot by police before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing several blocks away. The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

The death sparked protests in Brooklyn Center into the early hours of Monday morning as Minneapolis was already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death. Brooklyn Center is a city of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking for more funding for mental health challenges.

Schumer is asking the federal government to release $5 billion promised in the American Relief bill to fund mental health assistance programs.

Changes to unemployment benefits during the pandemic are causing some confusion.

The American Rescue Plan, enacted on March 11, classified more than $10,000 of Unemployment funds as non-taxable income, a financial lifeline for people who were or still are out of work.

But what if you already filed, and payed extra in taxes? One local experts says the I-R-S can help.

The U.S. government will allot nearly 85% less Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to states next week, data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.

Only 785,500 J&J doses will be allocated, compared to 4.95 million doses this week. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and J&J did not immediately respond to requests, made outside regular hours, for comment on the drop in numbers.

Three of America’s largest airlines have grounded more than 60 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes on Friday.

The Chicago-based airplane manufacturer told 16 customers to look at a possible electrical issue in a group of before “further operations.”

“The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system,” Boeing said in a statement Friday morning.

Netflix further beefed up its film catalog on Thursday in a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures’ top releases in the U.S.

Beginning next year, Sony’s new films will exclusively stream domestically on Netflix after their theatrical runs. That includes movies in popular franchises like “Spider-Man,” “Venom” and “Jumanji,” and 2022 releases including “Morbius,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Uncharted” and “Bullet Train.”

Hideki Matsuyama has made history as the first male golfer from Japan to win a major championship.

Matsuyama held on after knocking one in the water at the 15th, shooting a 1-over 73 to win the Masters by one stroke.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brilliant 65 on Saturday, doing his best work after a rain delay.

Moderate rain showers continue to push through the region this morning and will continue this afternoon. Expect temperatures to continue to remain in the 50s. A rain jacket and umbrella would be a good idea to start the day.

The large storms system that brought us record rain Sunday will bring us continued showers into Monday evening. Those showers will taper off and we see a dry slot within the large storm system moving in Tuesday. Temperatures will remain the same and we get a break from the showers through the evening. There is a chance we see a few isolated showers around, but most will remain dry through not only Tuesday, but Wednesday as well.

The storm system moves overhead Thursday and we will see major downpours through the day. Expect to see some clearing by Friday afternoon and into Saturday.