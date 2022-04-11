ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 11, 2022.

A 23-year-old man is dead while another victim is being treated for injuries after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Goodman Plaza Sunday night.

According to authorities, officers were led to the 800 block of Goodman Street around 9 p.m. following several 911 calls. At the location, they found one victim who had been shot at least once.

Police say the 23-year-old man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital but succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead shortly after.

Another victim arrived to the hospital shortly after, where officials say he is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries. That man was identified by police as a 31-year-old man.

Officials have labeled this investigation as a homicide and will continue to examine what led to the incident. The Major Crimes Unit will provide more information at a later time.

A 55-year-old woman from Rochester is in critical condition after a crash involving a tractor trailer on 1225 Jefferson Road Sunday evening.

According to authorities, the woman attempted to make a left turn onto Jefferson Road from a plaza parking lot but drove in front of a tractor trailer in doing so.

The trailer, driven by a 54-year-old man, took evasive action but struck the driver’s side of the SUV driven by the woman. Police say the SUV then slid into a telephone pole before stopping.

Monroe County deputies say they found the woman trapped and severely injured. First responders removed her from the vehicle before she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

During the investigation, police determined the driver of the trailer followed all New York State traffic laws. He was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say part of Jefferson Road from Saginaw Drive and Commons Way was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

A Rochester man is dead after a deadly shooting Saturday evening.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Harris Street and Avenue A around 3:30 p.m. which is where they say a person was shot.

Rochester police say the victim was later found at a gas station off Clifford Street. Officials tried to get him medical treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified Sunday as 21-year-old Jeremy Hamilton Jr. of Rochester.

“The victim was shot over here and then pulled into the gas station at Clifford and St. Paul where we located him with one gunshot wound to the body,” Rochester Police Cpt. Steven Swetman said. “It’s a stress on all the resources because a lot of officers are involved here. This isn’t easy but we continue to do our job with the number of people we have, but it gets harder each day.”

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

As the war in Ukraine continues, The Little Theatre in Rochester is doing its part to take in donations for Ukrainians and use the power of film to show what people are going through.

The theatre held a screening for a Ukrainian Documentary screening called The Earth is Blue as an Orange. It shows how a single mom and her daughters manage to survive a life in the warzone of Eastern Ukraine.

Going inside the Donbas region, Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Tsilyk captures the trauma of war and transforms the images into art through cinematography by following a family who tries to keep their home safe as chaos unfolds around them.

“It’s difficult to say we will win because we already lost so many people,” Tsilyk said. “We have so many tragedies, but yes we will win because we are defending our land.”

Anyone who showed up with donations for the theatre to send the Ukrainian people received $2 off their ticket. Many in the audience have close ties to Ukraine, driving them to come to watch the film.

“It really brought me closer emotionally to what the people there are experiencing,” Michelle Dashevsky, whose family immigrated from Ukraine, said. “I thought it was beautifully done the way a mother and her children affected inter-generationally.”

“This woman was able to go into this family’s life and see them for who they are,” Casey Arthur of Rochester added.

Iryna, who created this film, still lives in Ukraine with her husband who is defending the Kyiv. She said she still plans to document more family experiences as the war continues.

Another fundraiser was held this morning for Ukraine at the Owl House Restaurant. 50 local children submitted artwork explaining why they want world peace.

It included a raffle to raise money through the non-profit Maya’s Hope.

Monday begins with an early morning frost but quickly turns into a beautiful, warm day with temperatures in the 60s. It also kicks off a work week of warm, comfortable mornings.