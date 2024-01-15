ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, January 15, 2024.
- Officer hospitalized after shooting in East Rochester
- Governor Hochul updates WNY on the storm
- Celebration of life for Trio Restaurant victim
- 39th Annual MLK Day Celebration
- Thad’s Three Things: (Wild Card) Bills v. Steelers
Weather Forecast: It’s a bitter cold week in Rochester
The bitter cold air persists today with lake-effect snow weakening in Erie County.
Expect flakes Tuesday as a coastal storm slides by to our east. This will bring minor accumulations to much of Western New York along with a fresh round of travel headaches with snowy roads.