ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Steady soaking rain will carry over from the overnight hours into Tuesday morning as a front sits over the region. Expect a wet commute, with pooling and ponding likely in the normal trouble spots. Rain winds down slowly towards the afternoon, but since the front isn’t going anywhere just yet we’ll remain overcast through much of Tuesday. Highs will likely settle in the 40s for most, but a few should graze 50 by the afternoon.