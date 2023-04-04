ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
- East Rochester chief shares new details on officer hit by unlicensed teens in stolen Kia
- First responders battle massive house fire in Mendon
- Jeremiah’s suing Irondequoit over historic landmark designation
- Proposal seeks to lift residency requirement for road patrol deputies
- Cannabis Control Board approves lab permit in Rochester, no dispensary licenses
Weather forecast: Expect rain out the door Tuesday morning
Steady soaking rain will carry over from the overnight hours into Tuesday morning as a front sits over the region. Expect a wet commute, with pooling and ponding likely in the normal trouble spots. Rain winds down slowly towards the afternoon, but since the front isn’t going anywhere just yet we’ll remain overcast through much of Tuesday. Highs will likely settle in the 40s for most, but a few should graze 50 by the afternoon.