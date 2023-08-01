ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
- Driver dead after Mendon crash
- RPD moves violence prevention command unit to Scio Street
- Local cannabis dispensary chain shut down amid crackdown
- Damar Hamlin enjoys milestone practice with family in attendance
- Vertus High School begins the school year early
Weather forecast: Clear and cold to start August
Our Tuesday will feature more of the same with highs only warming into the lower 70s, dropping back into borderline chilly territory Tuesday night. Partly cloudy skies Tuesday night should be supportive of seeing what will be the first of 2 August supermoons, the second of which becomes a rare “blue” supermoon (2nd full moon in the same month)