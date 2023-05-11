ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, May 11, 2023.
- Lake Ontario water levels expected to peak in the next few weeks, residents voice concerns
- Monroe County drops residency requirement for MCSO deputies
- NYSDOT to begin rehabilitation project for Brockport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- RCSD Board of Education approves over $1B budget for 2023-24
- ‘Ready to go:’ Booming business expected ahead of PGA Championship
Weather forecast: Wildfire smoke dominates the skyline
From a meteorological standpoint, high pressure in place prevent any rain yesterday and Thursday. As it drifts east into the Atlantic Ocean, a more favorable southwest flow will promote warmer air. We start around 50° and get into the middle 70s.