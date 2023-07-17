ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, July 17, 2023.

Weather forecast: “Unhealthy” Wildfire smoke returns

Wildfire smoke is back this morning.

Air Quality Alerts are now in effect. While it is currently set to expire by midnight Monday night/Tuesday morning, I suspect it’s possible we see a continuance of that Alert Tuesday, although by this point things should be slowly improving.