ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
- RPD identifies victim in Friday’s fatal house fire, no known relatives
- RPD: Man and woman stabbed after argument in Rochester
- MCSO providing steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners after recent thefts
- New bill proposes increase in maximum speed limit for New York
- Rochester leaders call on Gov. Hochul to send more funding to the city
Weather forecast: Wintry 1-2 punch this week
We’re winding down the month of January with light snow in the air across much of the region this evening. It looks pretty and ultimately won’t offer much (or anything) in the way of accumulation. As the night wears on, that widespread light snow will contract to narrow bands of lake effect as winds shift. That will mark a transition to a period of localized accumulation into the first part of our Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wayne could where the greatest potential of accumulating snow exists.