ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

We’re winding down the month of January with light snow in the air across much of the region this evening. It looks pretty and ultimately won’t offer much (or anything) in the way of accumulation. As the night wears on, that widespread light snow will contract to narrow bands of lake effect as winds shift. That will mark a transition to a period of localized accumulation into the first part of our Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wayne could where the greatest potential of accumulating snow exists.