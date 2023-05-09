ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

After a wet end to our weekend, high pressure nudging in our direction will set the stage for a lovely workweek ahead. Temperatures today in the 60s will spill into the 40s overnight as cloud cover gradually increases. A weak system will cut to our southwest tonight, far enough away to keep us dry but close enough for some spillover cloud cover. Any morning clouds will quickly give way to clearing skies for the remainder of Tuesday with temperatures again warming into the lower and middle 60s.