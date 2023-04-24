ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, April 24, 2023.

Weather forecast: Cold air pairs with rain through the week

Get ready for spring to settle in again as a deep “trough” of cooler air parks itself over the Great Lakes over the next few days. This will keep a cool and unsettled weather pattern in place through Thursday before things warm up again midweek.