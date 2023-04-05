ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

A warm front will be lifting northward Wednesday morning, helping set off scattered thunderstorms. These storms will remain “elevated”, rooted above the shallow layer of cold air at the surface. That likely precludes a risk for severe weather during this time but storms could still be gusty. They’ll also be quite loud as the sound from thunder reverberates beneath a temperature inversion.