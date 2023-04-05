ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
- 2 women arrested for sept. murder of Rochester man
- Mayor Evans extends State of Emergency, not satisfied with gun violence decrease
- RG&E seeks to hire over 130 employees over the spring season
- 55 years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Broadcaster Jim Nantz to be inducted into Oak Hill Country Club’s Hill of Fame
Weather forecast: Severe weather possible Wednesday, here’s what you need to know
A warm front will be lifting northward Wednesday morning, helping set off scattered thunderstorms. These storms will remain “elevated”, rooted above the shallow layer of cold air at the surface. That likely precludes a risk for severe weather during this time but storms could still be gusty. They’ll also be quite loud as the sound from thunder reverberates beneath a temperature inversion.