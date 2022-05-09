ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 9, 2022.

A man is dead and another is under arrest after a fatal shooting near the area of North Plymouth Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say responding officers arrived at the intersection of Jay Street and Plymouth Avenue around 12 p.m. Once at the scene, they located one male who was pronounced dead at the location.

The victim was identified Monday morning as 46-year-old Rochester resident Jan Perez.

Also Monday, Rochester police officials announced an arrest and charges in relation to the deadly shooting. They say a parolee, Justin Singleton, was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Singleton is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He’s due to be arraigned in Rochester City Court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

This marked the city’s 25th homicide of the year, according to police. Officers responded to multiple shootings Sunday, including one involving a teen who is in critical condition.

Mother’s Day celebrations in Rochester were casted by a shadow of violence as the city saw its 25th homicide, and another five injuries after multiple shootings Sunday.

Rochester police responded to a total of seven shooting-related incidents on Mother’s Day. One turned fatal, another resulted in life-threating injuries for a local teen, while four others were left with bullet wounds.

Although separate, the aforementioned crime all occurred within the same day. Authorities voiced their concern for the trend and plead for an end to the gun violence.

“It’s Mother’s Day. Someone’s child may not be going home with their mother today,” said Rochester Police Lieutenant Justin Stewart. “It’s tragic, disputes are becoming fatal, I hate to say it but we should not be having five shootings on a Sunday, let alone Mother’s Day.”

Sunday’s violence follows a similar cycle of crime to that of just seven days prior. One week ago, a person was killed, and four others hospitalized in back-to-back shootings across the city.

Rochester police officials say three occupied homes were struck by gunfire overnight, but they say no one was injured.

Authorities say officers responded to the 300 block of Grand Avenue shortly before midnight for a SpotShotter activation. Upon arrival they found evidence that several gunshots had been fired and an occupied home with three adults and five children inside was struck.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to another SpotShotter activation on Ackerman Street where a house with six people, including four children was struck.

About an hour after that, officers responded to another SpotShotter activation on Wellington Avenue where a house, with a 2-year-old sleeping inside, was also struck by fire.

Police say no suspects are in custody for these shootings, and they ask anyone with information to call 911.

On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet to her followers, the Governor said she’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic,” said Hochul.

The governor goes on to say in her tweet, as a reminder to all New Yorkers, “get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well,” she added.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. But the nine-member panel has yet to talk to the two most prominent players in that day’s events — former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

As the investigation winds down and the panel plans a series of hearings in June, members of the committee are debating whether to call the two men, whose conflict over whether to certify President Joe Biden’s election win was at the center of the attack. Trump pressured Pence for days, if not weeks, to use his ceremonial role presiding over the Jan. 6 count to try to block or delay Biden’s certification. Pence refused to do so, and rioters who broke into the building that day called for his hanging.

There are reasons to call either or both of them. The committee wants to be as thorough as possible, and critics are sure to pounce if they don’t even try. But some lawmakers on the panel have argued that they’ve obtained all the information they need without Trump and Pence.

After a beautiful Sunday with highs making it into the 60s, the trend is only up from here! Quiet and clear skies continue with lows overnight dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s. Monday continues the streak of dry weather and more warmth. Humidity will also begin to play a role especially by next weekend…

THIS WEEK: A slow warming trend allows overnight lows to get slowly more comfortable with numbers right around 40 degrees to start Monday morning. A few spots may drop into the 30s. Highs will be near 70 degrees by day’s end making for a really nice start to the week. Northeast winds will continue to rule to start the week as well, which means a light breeze making things feel a bit chillier especially in the shade and lakeside where highs may remain in the 50s to low 60s.

Each day this week gets a little bit warmer with mid 70s Wednesday, and 80s likely by Thursday and Friday. Throughout this entire stretch we have no rain in the foreseeable future; at least until the weekend, the chances to see raindrops are slim to none with the blocking pattern put in place. High pressure keeps things quiet in WNY all week long. We’ll hold on to the heat with 80s still likely, but chances for a few showers and pop up storms arrive by the weekend.