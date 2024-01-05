ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, January 5, 2024.

Friday is partly cloudy with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.

Much of Saturday will remain dry. After dark, a swath of snow will attempt to infiltrate from the south. This snow will favor areas southeast of Rochester & is remains unclear how far west this snow shield will ultimately make it. Continued snow at times Sunday will keep us white before winding down late. Snowfall accumulations will range from barely anything to a few inches with highest totals across the Finger Lakes and points farther southeast.