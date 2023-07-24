ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, July 24, 2023.

The new week starts off warm and a bit on the muggier side with more chances for isolated showers and storms. Temperatures begin in the 60s and humidity starts to creep back in. There will be more dry time than not, but don’t be surprised if you get caught in a stray downpour that pops up, especially for those in the Finger Lakes region. Highs on Monday will rise into the low to mid 80s and an uptick in humidity could help fuel a few heavier downpours at times. Same deal goes for Tuesday with chances for a storm here and there and highs in the mid 80s.