ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, December 21, 2023.
- Visiting hours for Pittsford native killed in Osprey crash
- Rochester teen collapsed during JV basketball game
- Former Irondequoit police chief sentenced to six months in prison
- Hochul announces funding to support volunteer firefighters
- ‘Good Night Lights’ for Golisano Children’s Hospital
Weather forecast: Tonight’s cold front doesn’t have much bite, warmth builds this weekend
Wednesday temperatures made it above freezing, melting most of the layer of snow on the ground from Tuesday morning’s snowfall. A weak cold front will drop southward through the region tonight, stirring up very little aside from more clouds and a shift in wind direction. While moisture is quite limited, we can’t rule out a few snow flurries or even patchy freezing drizzle into Thursday morning.