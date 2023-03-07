ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Much of our workweek will be dominated by cool air and largely quiet conditions. A few flakes in the air Tuesday & Wednesday, mainly just clouds around otherwise for the week. Our next system of interest arrives late Friday into Saturday. This isn’t to say “of interest” implies something significant, rather the result of an otherwise uneventful stretch up until that point. Low pressure to our west to work eastward into Friday night, perhaps jumping to a coastal low. The Euro suggest this system is too weak and too far south for any precipitation. The GFS is stronger and more north with the track of the low, implying greater lift and moisture that could result in accumulating snowfall. Either way, it’ll be cold for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.