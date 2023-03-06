ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, March 6, 2023.

Monday it’s cloudy, again with highs climbing into the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon. While most of the daytime trends quiet, we’ll be watching for a nearby low pressure system to carve a path just to the south of Rochester Monday evening that will drive up snow chances for many. As the system moves through it’s more than likely Rochester will get in on a brief, burst of snow on the order of an inch or less especially if the system trends farther to the north.