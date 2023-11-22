ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Leftover isolated showers Wednesday morning will taper as the day wears on. Temperatures could kiss 50 degrees before winds shift to the NW late and allow cooler air to funnel in. Generally speaking, there should be no significant travel disruptions locally. Thanksgiving Thursday is also quiet with only the slightest chance of a passing rain or snow shower and highs in the 40s. There should be no impact or accumulation.