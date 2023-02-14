ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Our Valentine’s Day looks like a carbon copy of what we saw Monday. Sunshine with temperatures on either side of 50 degrees. Southwesterly winds will start ramping up Tuesday night into Wednesday, ushering in a fresh round of warmer air. While there will be a few rain showers in the area Wednesday, our main headline is the very real prospect of setting a record high temperature.