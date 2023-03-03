ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday. March 3, 2023.
- Firefighters investigates fire at apartment near St. Paul Street
- Body found in Hertz car rental on Ajax Road, Gates police investigate
- Rochester man scores football card valued at $125,000+ from local shop
- What’s going around? Viruses your children may be catching
- Lilac Festival announces 2023 musical lineup
Weather forecast: Tracking tonight’s storm
Rain and snow showers fall initially for the evening commute and some of that snow may fall with some rain mixed in as surface temperatures hold just above freezing. Snow accumulates on the order of 1-3″ for many with higher amounts closer to Lake Ontario through midnight.