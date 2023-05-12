ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, May 12, 2023.
- One dead in house fire Kenwood Avenue
- RCSD installs barriers outside campuses after vehicle incidents
- Mental health service disparities: Rochester expert on reaching out
- Urbanski wins Rochester teachers union reelection bid
- Roc the Riverway brewery line trail groundbreaking
- What to expect at the Lilac Festival: May 12, 2023
Weather forecast: Warmer weather awaits just in time for the Lilac Festival
Clouds increase a bit on Friday as there’s a weak boundary in eastern Canada. This shouldn’t stop the warming with numbers making a run at 80° making it a beautifully warm end to the week.