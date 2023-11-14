ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
- Rochester man dead after getting hit by car near Highmark Stadium
- Rochester police investigate baby’s death on Cummings St.
- Suspect arrested for Jay Street beating death
- Li-Cycle reports $205 million in losses through three September; Rochester construction paused in October
- ‘We’re left to grieve:’ Loved ones, lawmakers address concerns over proposed elder parole bill
- Blunders sink Bills in loss to Broncos, team falls to .500
Weather forecast: Rain ends and sun emerges
Some lingering showers may be around for your Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds remain in the area for the morning and will start to move out in the afternoon. Chillier temperatures for Tuesday, as highs are only expected to reach the low to mid 40s. This will be the chilliest day of our week, as temperatures will conitnue to rise.