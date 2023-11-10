ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, November 10, 2023.
- Four teens indicted for alleged assault in Clyde-Savannah locker room
- Mother, toddler injured in Genesee Street hit-and-run
- Class action lawsuit filed against Li-Cycle after halting Rochester project
- Amerks hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Friday night at Blue Cross Arena
- Bills’ injury report: Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, others will not practice, 3 limited
Weather forecast: Weekend on approach, largely quiet weather holding tight
Most of our Friday will be dry as clouds start to work back into the picture. Probably not enough to classify our Friday as overcast, but sunshine will be more limited again. Later in the day and into Friday night, a weak front will support an isolated rain showers, perhaps mixing with snow flurries as temperatures fall back into the 30s Friday night. A leftover rain/snow shower early Saturday likely provides our only chance at precipitation this weekend. Otherwise, Saturday is mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday turns partly cloudy and cool, again in the lower 40s.