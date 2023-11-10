ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, November 10, 2023.

Most of our Friday will be dry as clouds start to work back into the picture. Probably not enough to classify our Friday as overcast, but sunshine will be more limited again. Later in the day and into Friday night, a weak front will support an isolated rain showers, perhaps mixing with snow flurries as temperatures fall back into the 30s Friday night. A leftover rain/snow shower early Saturday likely provides our only chance at precipitation this weekend. Otherwise, Saturday is mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday turns partly cloudy and cool, again in the lower 40s.