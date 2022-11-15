ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
- RPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in ‘murder/suicide’ on Costar St.
- RFD battled two-alarm fire overnight on Leavenworth St.
- Monroe County sees surge in RSV hospitalizations in infants, toddlers
- Neighbors rallying against redeveloping Irondequoit Catholic school
- Hill Cumorah completes final steps in ‘rehabilitation’, post-pageant life
Weather forecast: Watching for more snow chances Tuesday Night
Expect a quiet Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s and nearing 40 for highs again. We turn our eyes to a developing low-pressure system swinging in from Texas that will bring snow to many from a line through the Ozarks into Ohio. The system begins to swing into New York State Wednesday morning, which is the sweet spot if you are hoping for snow.